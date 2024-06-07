Pioneering Progress, Shaping Tomorrow: SUPCON Global Product Launch Conference 2024 Held in Singapore

SINGAPORE and HANGZHOU, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5th, SUPCON Global Product Launch Conference 2024, themed "Pioneering Progress, Shaping Tomorrow," was successfully held in Singapore. The event marked the official unveiling of SUPCON's two groundbreaking new products: the world's first UCS (Universal Control System) and TPT (Time-Series Pre-trained Transformer), the first time-series model in the process industry. These innovations are now entering full industrial application. Nearly 300 industry experts, including representatives from leading progress industry enterprises, multinational organizations, and academic associations from nearly 20 countries and regions, gathered to explore new avenues for digital transformation and high-quality sustainable development in the process industry in the AI era.

At the conference, Cui Shan, SUPCON's Chairman and President, presented an engaging talk titled "Embracing AI to Make Industry Smarter", introducing SUPCON's evolution, business arrangement, core competitiveness, and market share to global customers. Leveraging the achievements of the latest technological revolution, SUPCON has established the industry-leading "1+2+N" Intelligent Plant Architecture and the cutting-edge "4 Data Platform + 1 AI Engine" core product technology system. With intelligent solutions like "AI+Safety," "AI+Quality," "AI+Green," and "AI+Profit," SUPCON is a trailblazer in industrial AI development, aiming to become a global pioneer in this field and harness AI to promote sustainable industrial growth.

Mercy Zhang, Vice President of SUPCON International Business, formally unveiled the Universal Control System (UCS), marking a groundbreaking innovation in the automation sector. Featuring the world's first "cloud-network-edge" minimalist architecture and software-defined, total digitalized, and cloud-based technology, UCS revolutionizes the 50-year-old traditional DCS technology architecture. This innovation achieves remarkable cost savings, including a 90% reduction in footprint, 80% reduction in copper cable, and 50% reduction in project time.

Dr. Wenyue Ding, SUPCON's Senior Researcher Scientist, introduced TPT, which will revolutionize traditional fragmented industrial applications and data. Moving on from the traditional mode of "N models + N Applications" to a new paradigm of "TPT + 1 software" in the plant, TPT boasts three characteristics - multi-ability, generalized, and reliable. - SUPCON's TPT applications have achieved breakthroughs in various sectors, including chlor-alkali, thermal power, and petrochemical industries.

At the event, Duoshen Wu, President of the Singapore-China Business Association, Xuemin Li, Executive Chairman of the China-ASEAN Science and Technology Industry Cooperation Committee, and Guanglian Pang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Deputy Secretary-General of the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, delivered inspired speeches, extending heartfelt congratulations to SUPCON. Additionally, representatives from leading organizations and companies like NAMUR, OPAF, Saudi Aramco, Pertamina, Wanhua, and Dell focused on cutting-edge product technology and applications in the process industry, sharing their profound insights on pivotal topics such as industrial AI, big data, and cloud services.

Highly acclaimed by participants, the conference showcased SUPCON's dedication and capabilities in pioneering innovative product technologies and their applications. It further underscored SUPCON's commitment to spearheading automation and digital transformation in the process industry. Leading the industrial AI era, SUPCON stands ready to collaborate with global partners to shape the industry's future.