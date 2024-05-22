Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Maggio 2024
PlanetHoster unveils HybridCloud N0C®, a new next-generation dedicated server offering

22 maggio 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MONTREAL, PARIS and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetHoster®, a specialist in data and application hosting, is proud to announce the launch of HybridCloud N0C® , pronounced N zero C. This cutting-edge offering combines the power of bare metal with the flexibility and high availability of cloud solutions. Designed to be totally turnkey, this solution incorporates the latest innovations in centralized management and marks a major turning point in PlanetHoster's approach to facilities management. Available in Canada, France and Switzerland, HybridCloud N0C® gives companies and professional customers access to a new range of high-performance, managed solutions that aim to serve them better, while benefiting from the latest privacy and security standards.

"HybridCloud N0C is distinguished by a series of outstanding features: cutting-edge WAF protection, a minimized energy footprint and state-of-the-art system architecture. Leaving my position as CEO to devote myself fully to technological innovation was a key decision. Today, we are excited to present what represents the top of our achievements to date." confides A. Saber SHENOUDA, CTO at PlanetHoster.

About N0C

N0C® is a cutting-edge PaaS and IaaS solution. It features an intuitive management panel and enables rapid, global deployment of instances with comprehensive facilities management. N0C® offers advanced security measures and superior performance, surpassing current market standards. It fully complies with the latest security and regulatory requirements.

About PlanetHoster

PlanetHoster specializes in high-performance hosting solutions for web, data and applications, as well as domain name registration. With its own redundant IP network, PlanetHoster serves over 60,000 customers through a private cloud infrastructure distributed across Canada, France, and Switzerland. The team of experienced web hosting professionals is dedicated to providing a 5-star customer experience, ensuring optimal performance on robust infrastructures and maintaining proven security and data confidentiality.

Media Contact: PlanetHoster, Violetta POTAPOVA, Marketing and partnership manager, media@planethoster.infowww.planethoster.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418729/PlanetHoster_PlanetHoster_unveils_HybridCloud_N0C___a_new_next_g.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/planethoster-unveils-hybridcloud-n0c-a-new-next-generation-dedicated-server-offering-302152334.html

