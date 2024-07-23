Portuguese Faculty of Pharmacy launches 2nd edition of International Market Access postgraduate course

Entirely online and in English, applications are open until September 4

LISBON, Portugal, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Lisbon, in Portugal, has just launched the 2nd edition of the Postgraduate course on Access to the International Pharmaceutical Market.

This course is aimed at professionals with and without experience in market access, with experience in economics, marketing or health sciences. It was designed to enhance and increase skills and understanding of Market Access and developed in response to the industry's need for specialized training, aiming to equip professionals with the skills needed to excel in this area. Two former students from the Faculty of Pharmacy, Ana Filipa Alexandre and Alexandre Baptista, together with Professor Beatriz Lima and Professor Hélder Mota Filipe, collaborated to bring this course to life, sharing their vast experience and knowledge.

Today, market access is an increasingly complex, time-consuming and challenging process for professionals who have to manage negotiations for the entry and reimbursement of medicines on the market. The curriculum of this postgraduate course provides students with tools to help define and execute effective access strategies from the earliest stages of product development, as well as navigating various access systems. This course covers the main markets, such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, among others, which are essential for a successful global drug reimbursement strategy.

The International Market Access course offers a unique opportunity to learn from key global opinion leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, EMA, national HTA agencies, top consulting firms and academia.

Beatriz Silva Lima, Director of the Faculty of Pharmacy in Lisbon, explains that "the main objective of this course is to train professionals in the different components that are necessary to enable a medicine, once approved, to be able to access the market".

The course will run from September 14, 2024, to January 25, 2025, with a total of 72 hours of training, entirely online and in English.

Applications are open until September 4 (here) and for more information visit our website or contact us at cncg@ff.ulisboa.pt.

The coordination team includes:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466250/Portuguese_Faculty_of_Pharmacy_Logo.jpg