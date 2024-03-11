Power Up Your Future: Sungrow Presents PowerTitan2.0 in Europe to Accelerate Energy Transition

MADRID, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, organized "Power Up Your Future - Sungrow PowerTitan2.0 Experience Day" in Madrid, Spain. As the European energy storage market is rapidly developing, this captivating event successfully attracted the attendance of over 200 European industry professionals and partners from more than 15 European countries. A series of presentations, panel discussion comprising of experts with myriad specialties in the renewable energy industry, and an on-site product showcase offered the guests an immersive experience that highlighted the exceptional features of the PowerTitan2.0.

"In recent years, Europe has promoted significant development of renewable energy (RE) through policy and technological innovation and being the leadership in the global renewable energy field. And energy storage system is now an indispensable key equipment for building a new power system. It plays an important role in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption, which will help improve the consumption of renewable energy, reduce transmission congestion, and improve the overall stability and flexibility of the power system. At Sungrow, we believe that power electronics, electrochemistry and grid support technologies are the key elements of building an extremely safe, economically viable, and grid-friendly energy storage system. " Lewis Li, President of Sungrow Europe shared. "Having been deeply involved in energy storage for 18 years, Sungrow's energy storage system shipments have ranked first among Chinese companies in the world for 7 consecutive years and won first place in global ESS market share Such a contribution can only be achieved collectively–that is–with the support from all our partners in the industry."

Driven by concerns of climate crisis and the push towards energy independence by adopting sources of clean energy, Europe has become a leader in the global energy storage market [1][2]. European countries are currently investing in batteries and renewable-energy-related technologies to improve grid stability, reduce energy consumption, and encourage clean energy use [3].

Sam Wilkinson, Director of Clean Energy Technology from S&P Global Commodity Insights shared during the event, that the "demand for energy storage in Europe is accelerating, and S&P Global Commodity Insights currently predicts that over 140 GW will be installed between 2024 and 2030. Typical system sizes have rapidly increased, meaning that storage technology needs to be deployed with increasing speed and scale.".

Drawing upon the robust growth of the European energy storage market, after the unveiling at Intersolar 2023, Sungrow now proudly presented the PowerTitan2.0 to the European partners and media.

"We firmly believe that power electronics, electrochemical, and grid support technologies serve as the fundamental building blocks for creating an energy storage system that is ultimately safe, economically viable, and grid-compatible. Today, we take a leap forward in implementing the concept of integrating these technologies beyond the traditional all-in-one approach. Introducing the brand-new SUNGROW PowerTitan2.0, this innovative product embodies an advanced AC storage design, integrated with a PCS, a standard 20ft 5MWh configuration, full liquid cooling, and a modular 10MWh system. With the launch of this second-generation PowerTitan, Sungrow aims to overcome the scalability and efficiency challenges that have historically hindered traditional energy storage solutions." James Li, ESS Director of Sungrow Europe said.

Having secured over 19GWh of global contracts, the PowerTitan ESS series has achieved remarkable shipments of over 10GWh worldwide. More importantly, the introduction of PowerTitan2.0 does not signify the replacement for PowerTitan1.0, but rather an additional solution representing Sungrow's commitment to innovation in diverse technologies, thereby enhancing the variety and adaptability of our energy storage systems to meet the varying needs of different scenarios.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier with over 405 GW inverters and converters installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

