Primo Water Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results Raises Full Year Outlook

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo Water"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

"We continue to execute well against our clear and focused strategy. As a result, we are delivering accelerated topline growth which is balanced and broad based. Our growth and productivity initiatives are enabling margin expansion and delivering strong earnings growth. Since the beginning of this year our team embraced a new strategy that includes a focus on customer-centric initiatives, must win priorities, as well as a commercial and growth mindset leveraging our portfolio of hydration solutions," said Robbert Rietbroek, Chief Executive Officer.

"The focus on the "must-wins" of delivering exceptional customer service, being the water solutions partner of choice, and operational excellence is driving growth and creating value for our stakeholders. We remain focused on the front-line performance of our business to grow profitably as we prepare for the previously announced proposed merger with BlueTriton Brands. We believe the combination of these two companies and their expansive brand and product portfolios will position us to better serve our customers and to fulfill their hydration needs," continued Mr. Rietbroek.

(Unless stated otherwise, all second quarter 2024 comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2023; all information is in U.S. dollars. Non-GAAP reconciliations presented on the exhibits to this press release)

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS - CONTINUING OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended (USD $M except % or unless as otherwise noted) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Y/Y Change Revenue, net $ 485.0 $ 450.6 7.6 % Net income from continuing operations $ 13.3 $ 13.6 $ (0.3) Net income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ (0.01) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 41.8 $ 31.2 $ 10.6 Adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.06 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112.9 $ 98.3 14.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 23.3 % 21.8 % 150 bps

OUTLOOK

Q3 2024 Range FY 2024 Range ($ in millions) Low High Low High Revenue $485 $495 $1,870 $1,890 Adjusted EBITDA $115 $125 $420 $440 Cash Taxes $35 $45 Cash Interest, Net $25 $45 Cap-Ex ~ 7% of Revenue + $22.5M StrategicInvestment Adj. Free Cash Flow $180 $190

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

SECOND QUARTER PERFORMANCE - CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue growth by channel is tabulated below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions of U.S. dollars) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 368.2 $ 342.9 $ 25.3 7.4 % Water Refill/Water Filtration 61.8 55.4 6.4 11.6 % Other Water1 22.2 11.9 10.3 86.6 % Water Dispensers 13.2 16.7 (3.5) (21.0 %) Other 19.6 23.7 (4.1) (17.3 %) Revenue, net as reported $ 485.0 $ 450.6 $ 34.4 7.6 %

1 Primarily Mountain Valley retail and on-premise revenue

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Primo Water announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of US$0.09 per share on common shares, payable in cash on September 5, 2024 to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 22, 2024.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Company has paused its share repurchase program in light of the proposed merger with BlueTriton Brands. Prior to the announcement of the proposed merger, the Company had repurchased $6.8 million of its common shares in the second quarter.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading North America-focused pure-play water solutions provider that operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as "razor-razorblade" because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo Water's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 11,350 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo Water's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,950 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water stations. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across North America.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America which ensures strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its reporting of financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles), Primo Water utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Primo Water utilizes organic revenue growth (which excludes the impact of acquisitions). Primo Water also utilizes Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to separate the impact of certain items from the underlying business. Because Primo Water uses these adjusted financial results in the management of its business, management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors for their independent evaluation and understanding of Primo Water's underlying business performance and the performance of its management. Additionally, Primo Water supplements its reporting of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations determined in accordance with GAAP by excluding additions to property, plant and equipment and additions to intangible assets to present free cash flow, and by excluding the additional items identified on the exhibits hereto to present adjusted free cash flow, which management believes provides useful information to investors in assessing our performance, comparing Primo Water's performance to the performance of the Company's peer group and assessing the Company's ability to service debt and finance strategic opportunities, which include investing in Primo Water's business, making strategic acquisitions, paying dividends, and strengthening the balance sheet. With respect to the Company's expectations of its future performance, the Company's reconciliations of Q3 2024 and full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and 2024 adjusted free cash flow guidance are not available, as the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts to the degree of precision that would be required in the relevant GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. These items include restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture related costs, gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items depend on highly variable factors and any such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. Primo Water expects the variability of these factors to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future GAAP financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures described above are in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, Primo Water's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings announcement reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Revenue, net $ 485.0 $ 450.6 $ 937.0 $ 863.1 Cost of sales 167.0 159.8 327.7 313.3 Gross profit 318.0 290.8 609.3 549.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 264.4 246.6 513.8 481.2 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.3 0.9 2.8 2.2 Acquisition and integration expenses 13.1 1.9 18.4 3.6 Gain on sale of property — — (0.5) — Operating income 39.2 41.4 74.8 62.8 Other expense, net 2.7 0.6 0.1 0.3 Interest expense, net 9.2 18.8 19.2 37.0 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 27.3 22.0 55.5 25.5 Income tax expense 14.0 8.4 23.5 8.7 Net income from continuing operations $ 13.3 $ 13.6 $ 32.0 $ 16.8 Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 2.7 7.7 9.0 10.3 Net income $ 16.0 $ 21.3 $ 41.0 $ 27.1 Net income per common share Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.11 Discontinued operations $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Net income $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.26 $ 0.17 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.11 Discontinued operations $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Net income $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 160,112 159,196 159,843 159,465 Diluted 161,384 159,900 161,041 160,332

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) Unaudited June 29, 2024 December 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 603.3 $ 507.9 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13.2 ($12.7 as of December 30, 2023) 164.1 156.0 Inventories 47.3 47.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22.9 26.0 Current assets of discontinued operations 81.9 128.7 Total current assets 919.5 865.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 549.1 556.5 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 147.5 136.0 Goodwill 1,009.0 1,004.6 Intangible assets, net 717.8 714.2 Other long-term assets, net 18.4 20.2 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 158.4 225.6 Total assets $ 3,519.7 $ 3,523.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 14.6 $ 14.2 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 291.2 276.4 Current operating lease obligations 26.0 25.6 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 89.3 109.9 Total current liabilities 421.1 426.1 Long-term debt 1,250.3 1,270.8 Operating lease obligations 134.0 124.0 Deferred tax liabilities 141.5 144.2 Other long-term liabilities 84.6 64.4 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 33.8 52.2 Total liabilities 2,065.3 2,081.7 Equity Common shares, no par value - 160,289,149 (December 30, 2023 - 159,480,638) shares issued 1,310.2 1,288.6 Additional paid-in capital 86.6 90.6 Retained earnings 170.6 167.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (113.0) (105.1) Total Primo Water Corporation equity 1,454.4 1,441.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,519.7 $ 3,523.0

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions of U.S. dollars) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income $ 16.0 $ 21.3 $ 41.0 $ 27.1 Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 2.7 $ 7.7 9.0 10.3 Net income from continuing operations $ 13.3 $ 3.6 32.0 16.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 49.7 47.2 97.9 94.3 Amortization of financing fees 0.9 0.9 1.7 1.7 Share-based compensation expense 9.5 2.7 12.5 4.7 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (4.9) 5.4 (3.0) 6.5 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.3 0.9 2.8 2.2 Gain on sale of property — — (0.5) — Other non-cash items 2.0 (1.2) (2.6) (3.2) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 3.3 (22.6) (2.7) (18.8) Inventories (3.0) 2.6 (1.8) 4.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3.9 4.2 0.5 1.9 Other assets 4.3 (0.4) 3.8 (0.5) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other liabilities 21.0 11.9 24.1 (14.8) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 101.3 65.2 164.7 95.5 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Acquisitions, net of cash received (20.1) (15.6) (24.2) (23.0) Additions to property, plant and equipment (37.3) (27.0) (74.9) (69.2) Additions to intangible assets (3.0) (2.0) (5.3) (4.0) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Proceeds from sale of property — — 1.0 — Other investing activities — 1.1 2.7 1.9 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (60.3) (43.4) (100.5) (94.1) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Payments of long-term debt (3.8) (2.8) (6.6) (6.0) Proceeds from short-term borrowings — 43.0 — 104.0 Payments on short-term borrowings — (59.8) — (93.0) Issuance of common shares 10.5 0.4 16.7 4.7 Common shares repurchased and canceled (9.1) (2.5) (20.2) (21.8) Dividends paid to common shareholders (14.4) (13.1) (29.2) (25.9) Payment of contingent consideration for acquisitions (1.1) (0.2) (1.8) (1.0) Other financing activities — (2.5) — (5.0) Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (17.9) (37.5) (41.1) (44.0) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 1.4 11.6 2.2 15.6 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 64.7 (9.0) 59.1 (19.8) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations 0.9 2.8 1.0 9.6 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 67.0 5.4 62.3 5.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.1 0.6 (0.4) 1.4 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 90.2 (9.7) 85.0 (35.8) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 525.3 96.5 530.5 122.6 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 615.5 $ 86.8 $ 615.5 $ 86.8 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, end of period 12.2 35.6 12.2 35.6 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations, end of period $ 603.3 $ 51.2 $ 603.3 $ 51.2

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentage amounts) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 North America Other Total Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 368.2 $ — $ 368.2 Water Refill/Water Filtration 61.8 — 61.8 Other Water1 22.2 — 22.2 Water Dispensers 13.2 — 13.2 Other 19.4 0.2 19.6 Total $ 484.8 $ 0.2 $ 485.0 Gross profit $ 317.8 $ 0.2 $ 318.0 Gross margin % 65.6 % 100.0 % 65.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 243.3 $ 21.1 $ 264.4 SG&A % of revenue2 50.2 % NM 54.5 % Operating income (loss) $ 72.9 $ (33.7) $ 39.2 Depreciation and amortization $ 49.2 $ 0.5 $ 49.7 For the Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 North America Other Total Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 342.9 $ — $ 342.9 Water Refill/Water Filtration 55.4 — 55.4 Other Water1 11.9 — 11.9 Water Dispensers 16.7 — 16.7 Other 23.6 0.1 23.7 Total $ 450.5 $ 0.1 $ 450.6 Gross profit $ 290.7 $ 0.1 $ 290.8 Gross margin % 64.5 % 100.0 % 64.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 231.0 $ 15.6 $ 246.6 SG&A % of revenue2 51.3 % NM 54.7 % Operating income (loss) $ 57.3 $ (15.9) $ 41.4 Depreciation and amortization $ 46.8 $ 0.4 $ 47.2 ____________________________ 1 Primarily Mountain Valley retail and on-premise revenue 2 "NM" defined as not meaningful For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 North America Other Total Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 707.6 $ — $ 707.6 Water Refill/Water Filtration 119.8 — 119.8 Other Water1 39.9 — 39.9 Water Dispensers 30.0 — 30.0 Other 39.1 0.6 39.7 Total $ 936.4 $ 0.6 $ 937.0 Gross profit $ 608.9 $ 0.4 $ 609.3 Gross Margin % 65.0 % 66.7 % 65.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 481.4 $ 32.4 $ 513.8 SG&A % of revenue2 51.4 % NM 54.8 % Operating income (loss) $ 124.3 $ (49.5) $ 74.8 Depreciation and amortization $ 97.0 $ 0.9 $ 97.9 For the Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 North America Other Total Revenue, net Water Direct/Water Exchange $ 655.3 $ — $ 655.3 Water Refill/Water Filtration 107.6 — 107.6 Other Water1 23.2 — 23.2 Water Dispensers 29.4 — 29.4 Other 47.3 0.3 47.6 Total $ 862.8 $ 0.3 $ 863.1 Gross profit $ 549.5 $ 0.3 $ 549.8 Gross margin % 63.7 % 100.0 % 63.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 452.1 $ 29.1 $ 481.2 SG&A % of revenue2 52.4 % NM 55.8 % Operating income (loss) $ 92.0 $ (29.2) $ 62.8 Depreciation and amortization $ 93.6 $ 0.7 $ 94.3 ____________________________ 1 Primarily Mountain Valley retail and on-premise revenue 2 "NM" defined as not meaningful

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 5 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST,TAXES, DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) (in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentage amounts) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income from continuing operations $ 13.3 $ 13.6 $ 32.0 $ 16.8 Interest expense, net 9.2 18.8 19.2 37.0 Income tax expense 14.0 8.4 23.5 8.7 Depreciation and amortization 49.7 47.2 97.9 94.3 EBITDA $ 86.2 $ 88.0 $ 172.6 $ 156.8 Acquisition and integration costs (a) 13.1 1.9 18.4 3.6 Share-based compensation costs (b) 9.5 2.7 12.5 4.7 Foreign exchange and other losses, net (c) 2.7 0.3 0.8 0.1 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (d) 1.3 0.9 2.8 2.2 Gain on sale of property (e) — — (0.5) — Other adjustments, net (f) 0.1 4.5 0.2 6.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112.9 $ 98.3 $ 206.8 $ 173.9 Revenue, net $ 485.0 $ 450.6 $ 937.0 $ 863.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 23.3 % 21.8 % 22.1 % 20.1 %

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Location in Consolidated Statements of Operations June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (a) Acquisition and integration costs Acquisition and integration expenses $ 13.1 $ 1.9 $ 18.4 $ 3.6 (b) Share-based compensation costs Selling, general and administrative expenses 9.5 2.7 12.5 4.7 (c) Foreign exchange and other gains, net Other expense, net 2.7 0.3 0.8 0.1 (d) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.3 0.9 2.8 2.2 (e) Gain on sale of property Gain on sale of property — — (0.5) — (f) Other adjustments, net Other expense, net — (0.4) (0.7) (0.6) Selling, general and administrative expenses 0.1 4.9 0.9 7.1

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 6 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (in millions of U.S. dollars) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 101.3 $ 65.2 Less: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (37.3) (27.0) Less: Additions to intangible assets (3.0) (2.0) Free Cash Flow $ 61.0 $ 36.2 Acquisition and integration cash costs 11.5 1.3 Cash costs related to additions to property, plant and equipment for integration of acquired entities 0.3 0.1 COVID-19 related refunds (0.8) — Cash taxes paid for property sales 1.3 0.8 Tariffs refunds related to property, plant, and equipment — 1.0 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 73.3 $ 39.4 For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 164.7 $ 95.5 Less: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (74.9) (69.2) Less: Additions to intangible assets (5.3) (4.0) Free Cash Flow $ 84.5 $ 22.3 Acquisition and integration cash costs 13.9 3.8 Cash costs related to additions to property, plant and equipment for integration of acquired entities 0.7 0.1 COVID-19 related refunds (0.8) — Cash taxes paid for property sales 1.3 0.8 Tariffs refunds related to property, plant, and equipment 2.1 1.4 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 101.7 $ 28.4

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION EXHIBIT 7 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION-NON-GAAP-ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income from continuing operations $ 13.3 $ 13.6 $ 32.0 $ 16.8 Adjustments: Amortization expense of customer lists 7.1 7.4 14.2 14.7 Acquisition and integration costs 13.1 1.9 18.4 3.6 Share-based compensation costs 9.5 2.7 12.5 4.7 Foreign exchange and other losses, net 2.7 0.3 0.8 0.1 Gain on sale of property — — (0.5) — Other adjustments, net 0.1 4.5 0.2 6.5 Tax impact of adjustments1 (4.0) 0.8 (5.3) (4.0) Adjusted net income $ 41.8 $ 31.2 $ 72.3 $ 42.4 Earnings Per Share (as reported) Net income from continuing operations $ 13.3 $ 13.6 $ 32.0 $ 16.8 Basic EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.11 Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 160,112 159,196 159,843 159,465 Diluted 161,384 159,900 161,041 160,332 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) Adjusted net income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 41.8 $ 31.2 $ 72.3 $ 42.4 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 160,112 159,196 159,843 159,465 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) (Non-GAAP)2 161,384 159,900 161,041 160,332

1 The tax effect for adjusted net income is based upon an analysis of the statutory tax treatment and the applicable tax rate for the jurisdiction in which the pre-tax adjusting items incurred and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit (if any) is expected. A reduced or 0% tax rate is applied to jurisdictions where we do not expect to realize a tax benefit due to a history of operating losses or other factors resulting in a valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets. 2 For the periods presented, the non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding equaled the reported diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

