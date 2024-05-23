Cerca nel sito
 
Privat 3 Money and ClearBank Redefine Financial Solutions for a Global Tomorrow

23 maggio 2024 | 09.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privat 3 Money (P3) is enhancing its established partnership with ClearBank, a cloud-based clearing bank, to revolutionise financial solutions for both corporates and individuals worldwide.

Seamless Multi-Currency Transactions

In collaboration with ClearBank, Privat 3 Money introduces a cutting-edge multi-currency account, supporting transactions in EUR, USD, CHD, and CAD, all under a single IBAN. This innovation simplifies national and international transactions, eliminating the need for multiple accounts and reducing foreign exchange complexities.

Key Features Designed to Elevate your Financial Experience

Single IBAN Convenience

  User-Friendly FX Solutions

  API-Driven Technology

Crafting the Future of Financial SolutionsWhether you're a globetrotter, an online enthusiast, a global market explorer, or a business owner navigating cross-border transactions, Privat 3 Money and ClearBank have crafted the next generation of financial features just for you. This innovation is more than just a financial tool; it's a lifestyle upgrade, redefining the way you experience and manage your finances.

About Privat 3 MoneyPrivat 3 Money, a UK-based digital financial alternative, caters to both individuals and corporates globally. Through its innovation, P3 has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the WealthTech industry, uniting banking-like services with robust trading capabilities. Reda Bedjaoui, Founder of Privat 3 Money, describes it as "An ultimate one stop shop dedicated to filling a void in the market delivering a bespoke, client first digital proposition."

About ClearBank ClearBank is a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank. Through its banking licence and technology solutions, ClearBank enables its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers.

https://bit.ly/P3Money |

For inquiries, please contact: info@privat3money.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418306/P3_X_ClearBank.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/privat-3-money-and-clearbank-redefine-financial-solutions-for-a-global-tomorrow-302151732.html

in Evidenza