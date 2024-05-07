MADRID, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beny recently announced that it has become the official sponsor of the Primeira Liga. This sponsorship will cover key events in the second quarter of the match. The announcement has drawn significant attention from both the business and sports communities, as it represents not only a commercial collaboration but also symbolizes the convergence of sports and environmental ideals. As the sponsor, Beny's brand logo is prominently displayed on stadium fencing at the game venues, further enhancing brand visibility.

As a global leader in providing innovative new energy solutions, Beny's product range includes photovoltaic DC power transmission and distribution, smart EV charging, and micro energy system, among other fields. With its mission to "Empowering the safe advancement of the new energy sector through AI," Beny strives to contribute to the global energy transition through technological innovation.

Following Beny's announcement of becoming the official sponsor, industry experts view this partnership not just as a business venture but also as a powerful statement that sports and environmental initiatives can work hand-in-hand to promote sustainable development. Beny's General Manager, Jundan Wang, commented on the collaboration, stating, "This is a great opportunity to use football as a platform to spread the idea of green energy to a broader audience. We look forward to seeing players deliver stellar performances in the upcoming games, while Beny continues to innovate in the sustainable energy field, driving industry growth."

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world, capable of uniting people from diverse backgrounds. This aligns with our aspiration: to offer a more sustainable future to global consumers. The Primeira Liga is renowned for its intense competition, technical excellence, and deep impact on fans. Through its sponsorship of game, Beny hopes to raise awareness and acceptance of green energy among fans, encouraging more people to engage in sustainable practices and contribute to a greener future.

The partnership with the Primeira Liga offers new opportunities and possibilities for both parties. This collaboration represents a win-win situation, not only advancing football as a sport but also supporting global efforts towards a sustainable energy transition. We look forward to witnessing the competitive spirit in the upcoming games and seeing both Beny and the Primeira Liga leave a lasting impression in their respective fields.