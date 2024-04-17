Proximus Revamps Customer Service Operations Platform in Collaboration with Infosys

Leverages Infosys Cobalt to simplify and standardize Proximus' ServiceNow platform for better usability and customer experience

BENGALURU, India, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a successful collaboration with Proximus, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, on the ServiceNow platform. Infosys helped Proximus to standardize its existing processes on the ServiceNow platform and transform its customer service management (CSM) operations.

For many years, ServiceNow's cloud-based platform has been at the center of transformation for enterprise service management in areas of infrastructure, application, and cloud. As part of the engagement, Infosys has overhauled Proximus' CSM operations with Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. This has enabled the organization to minimize their ServiceNow platform customizations and accelerate business value.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital and IT Officer, Proximus, said, "Our collaboration with Infosys marks a transformative leap in reshaping the telecom realm. Infosys' technical expertise in transforming legacy environments with the ServiceNow platform makes it an ideal choice for collaboration. Together, we will continue to revolutionize service delivery and provide enhanced customer experience."

Rohit Batra, General Manager and Vice President, Telecommunications, Media & Technology, ServiceNow, said, "We are delighted to be working with Infosys and Proximus to enable a simplified and standardized process transformation. Our capabilities, combined with our proven track record of delivering results with Infosys has enabled us to create a highly standardized system, elevate customer experience, streamline operations, and effectively manage costs across the vast landscape of the telecom industry."

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media & Entertainment (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said, "We are delighted to take our 25-year-long relationship with Proximus to the next level. A complete reassessment, powered by Infosys Cobalt, has enabled Proximus to accelerate its business value through better usability of the ServiceNow platform. It underscores our commitment to transform enterprises through efficient and cost-effective solutions. This offering marks a significant step in our dedication to redefining industry standards and delivering exceptional experiences."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg