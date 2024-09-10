Pudu Robotics Launches PUDU MT1: AI Powered Robot in Large-Scale Cleaning

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, proudly announces the launch of the PUDU MT1, an AI Powered Robotic Sweeper designed for large-scale environments. Traditional cleaning in expansive settings like home improvement stores, warehouses, and manufacturing plants is often labor-intensive and less efficient. The PUDU MT1 aims to revolutionize this with advanced technology, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and maintaining high cleanliness standards.

Designed for vast areas, the PUDU MT1 can efficiently handle cleaning regions exceeding 100,000 square meters, leveraging sophisticated AI-driven features to handle the unique challenges of large environments with ease and accuracy. Key features include:

Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics, emphasized the significance of intelligent automation in large-scale cleaning: "The scale and complexity of modern facilities require advanced cleaning solutions that go beyond traditional methods. The AI capabilities of our PUDU MT1 deliver the intelligence and automation essential for keeping extensive areas meticulously clean, meeting the high expectations for hygiene and operational efficiency in large environments."

As the third cleaning product in the product lineup, the PUDU MT1 further expands Pudu Robotics' application in the cleaning sector, offering unparalleled efficiency, precision, and adaptability. Pudu Robotics remains committed to advancing intelligent automation across various industries, continually enhancing its product lines to meet the evolving needs of modern facilities.

For more information about the PUDU MT1, please visit: https://www.pudurobotics.com/products/mt1.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500044/Pudu_Robotics_release_AI_Powered_Robotic_Sweeper_PUDU_MT1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492578/Pudu_Robotics_Logo.jpg