circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation Hub (Ehub) Debuts at IFA Berlin 2025 with Four Portfolio Stars

06 settembre 2025 | 11.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub (Ehub) is set for a significant debut at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Leading four of its standout portfolio tech ventures—InnAIO, Vispek, i2Cool, and GEE・D—onto the global stage, Ehub marks a pivotal step in their international expansion, showcasing cutting-edge innovations from the Shenzhen-Hong Kong ecosystem.

This curated mission underscores Ehub's commitment to propelling high-quality scientific innovations into the global marketplace. Beyond the exhibition, the delegation will visit leading European tech hubs to build essential industry networks, ensuring the global resonance of "Shenzhen R&D" and "Hong Kong Creativity."

Four Ehub Accolade:

Leveraging IFA as a springboard, Ehub intends to establish a critical launchpad for its ecosystem's internationalization. This initiative provides vital learning for understanding the European market, amplifying Ehub's profile as a premier platform for Shenzhen-Hong Kong collaboration and creating a cycle of global engagement.

About Ehub:

Ehub is the "first stop" for international youth entrepreneurs aiming to innovate in mainland China and the Greater Bay Area. It is an officially recognized Guangdong-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qianhai-shenzhen-hong-kong-youth-innovation-hub-ehub-debuts-at-ifa-berlin-2025-with-four-portfolio-stars-302547639.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
"Calenda doveva stare nel panel della maggioranza", l'intervento di Bonelli a Cernobbio - Video
Venezia 82, Fanelli show e un inaspettato Leone d’oro: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
Forum di Cernobbio, parola all’opposizione nella terza giornata: la videonews del nostro inviato
Venezia 82, Servillo e il messaggio per Gaza: "Ammirazione per chi è in mare a portare umanità" - Video
Venezia 82, standing ovation per Giorgio Armani: l'omaggio del Lido - Video
Venezia 82, a sorpresa Nino D’Angelo sul palco - Video
Simona Ventura saluta Armani: “Una guida per tutta l’Italia” - Video
Armani, da Elkan a Versace l'omaggio a Re Giorgio - Videonews della nostra inviata
Donatella Versace alla camera ardente di Armani
Salvatores: "Armani mi vestì per gli Oscar, alla moda preferiva le persone"
Massimo Lopez: "Con le sue linee pulite Armani era forte restando semplice" - Video
Armani, le lacrime di Jo Squillo: “È come perdere un pezzo di cuore”


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza