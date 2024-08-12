QSA Global, Inc. and Niowave, Inc. Establish Collaboration to Improve Radium Purification, Increasing Radium Availability and Ac-225 Production

BURLINGTON, Mass. and LANSING, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QSA Global, Inc. (QSA) and Niowave, Inc. (Niowave) are pleased to announce a partnership to transfer Niowave's innovative radium-226 (Ra-226) processing technology to QSA and Co-Develop a Scalable Radium Purification Process. This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement in the field of radiopharmaceutical technology, enhancing the supply chain for critical radioisotopes including actinium-225 (Ac-225).

Since 2017, Niowave has been at the forefront of processing legacy Ra-226 and actively producing Ac-225. Under the terms of the partnership, QSA now has a license to leverage Niowave's state-of-the-art technology to process Ra-226 sources. The partnership has two components consisting of the development of a scalable Ra-226 purification process and the delivery of radium to Niowave to enable increased Ac-225 production. The newly purified Ra-226 will be supplied to Niowave, increasing Ac-225 production capacity to exceed 5-10 Ci per year using their Linear Accelerator Technology.

QSA and Niowave will co-develop a scaled radium purification process to meet the ever-increasing demand for Ac-225. QSA will commence multi-year supply of purified Ra-226 to Niowave in early 2025 and extend this supply to third parties in 2026. This collaboration is expected to significantly increase the availability of high-purity Ra-226 to the radioisotope ecosystem and improve the probability that Niowave and other Ac-225 manufacturers can meet the growing demand for Ac-225.

"We are excited to partner with Niowave and leverage their advanced Ra-226 processing technology," said Jake Bourn, VP/GM at QSA. "This partnership not only expands and accelerates our capabilities for processing Ra-226 but also helps to meet the increasing demand for Ac-225, which is crucial for advancing cancer treatments. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and meeting the growing needs of the healthcare industry."

Niowave's CEO, Mike Zamiara, added, "Our partnership with QSA represents a significant step forward in Niowave's path to maximize Ac-225 capacity. By combining our expertise with QSA's, we can enhance our production capabilities, better support our partners, and ensure a stable supply of Ac-225. We value QSA's deep industry knowledge and look forward to working with them to drive innovation in the radioisotope space."

This collaboration signifies a commitment from both companies to innovate and improve the radiopharmaceutical supply chain, ultimately benefiting patients and advancing the field of nuclear medicine.

