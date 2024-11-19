Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Quantinuum Named Winner in Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in Tech Awards

19 novembre 2024 | 13.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The System Model H-2 quantum processor hailed as the 'Next Big Thing in Tech' at the fourth annual Fast Company Awards.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world's largest and leading integrated quantum computing company, has been recognized by Fast Company as a winner in the 2024 Next Big Things in Tech Awards in the Computing, Chips, and Foundational Technology category. In its fourth year, the list honors technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of our society. This prestigious accolade underscores Quantinuum's advancements with its System Model H2 quantum processor, the latest in a series of groundbreaking announcements.

Quantinuum's H2 Quantum Processor: A Breakthrough in Quantum Computing

Launched in 2023 and upgraded in 2024, the H2 quantum processor represents a major advancement in quantum computing. As the most benchmarked system with the highest quantum volume in the industry, H2 is a testament to Quantinuum's path in leading the world to a universal, fully fault-tolerant quantum computing future.

"The System Model H2 represents a significant leap in computing, demonstrating capabilities that can no longer be fully simulated by classical computers," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President & CEO of Quantinuum. "Its unique design has led to significant achievements, including the creation of 12 reliable logical qubits and a 100-fold enhancement in a key quantum computing benchmark, Random Circuit Sampling (RCS). These results have made our systems integral to hybrid quantum computing workflows, combining our high performing quantum systems with leading AI and HPC solutions."

These innovations have the potential to revolutionize fields like chemistry, drug discovery, and financial forecasting, demonstrating the far-reaching implications of Quantinuum's work.

Roadmap to Universal, Fully Fault Tolerant Quantum Computing

Quantinuum recently unveiled its accelerated roadmap to achieve universal fault-tolerant quantum computing in 2029. This integrated path not only emphasizes hardware advancements but also focuses on critical software capabilities that are essential for delivering full-stack quantum computing and hybrid quantum computing solutions. 

Quantinuum's next system, Helios, will launch in 2025 with 96 qubits and will help to unlock scientific advances that will surpass classical computing results.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum, the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, pioneers powerful quantum computers and advanced software solutions. Quantinuum's technology drives breakthroughs in materials discovery, cybersecurity, and next-gen quantum AI. With over 500 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, Quantinuum leads the quantum computing revolution across continents.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561512/Quantinuum_Fast_Company_2024.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantinuum-named-winner-in-fast-companys-2024-next-big-things-in-tech-awards-302309598.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Next Big Thing in Tech fourth annual Fast Company Awards Tech Awards Next Big Things
Vedi anche
News to go
Regionali, il centrosinistra vince in Emilia Romagna e Umbria
News to go
Caro rifiuti, spesa media per le famiglie sale a 329 euro nel 2024
News to go
Scuola, ministro Valditara firma decreto da 12,8 milioni di euro
News to go
Sicurezza sui bus, contro aggressioni 'panic button' e bodycam su controllori
News to go
Mutui, Bankitalia: a settembre tassi in calo al 3,82%
News to go
L'agricoltura italiana è la più green d'Europa
News to go
Elezioni Regionali, Emilia-Romagna al voto il 17 e 18 novembre
News to go
Sanità, quali cure diventano gratuite nel 2025: la lista
News to go
Autonomia differenziata, stop Corte Costituzionale a sette profili
News to go
Ryanair rimborserà i costi extra del check-in
News to go
Povertà alimentare per 200mila bimbi italiani da 0 a 5 anni
News to go
Maxi evasione dell'Iva per pulire i soldi delle mafie, oltre 200 indagati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza