Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 10:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Queclink Debuts GV850: The Future of Programmable IoT and Self-Customizable Solutions

08 agosto 2024 | 09.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, a world leader in IoT devices and solutions, has introduced the new GV850 telematics gateway. This 4G, high-performance, Linux-based device is designed to meet the complex demands of sophisticated fleet management and various industrial applications, offering unprecedented customization and edge intelligence.

As the first high-end programmable product in Queclink's lineup, the GV850 leverages the open-source flexibility of Linux, facilitating extensive customization supported by various programming languages and a robust global developer community. This not only simplifies the development process but also ensures the device's seamless integration with existing systems that fleet operators or business owners may have.

The GV850 emphasizes customization, enabling clients to manage their device's programming independently. It also supports specific data collection that most off-the-shelf devices cannot achieve. For instance, fleet operators can configure hundreds or thousands of geo-fences based on their routes, and car racers can set up data reports as frequently as 60 times per second for detailed performance analysis.

Specifically designed for fleet management, the GV850 includes a CANbus library that supports various vehicle types, including HGVs, LGVs, passenger cars and heavy machinery. It has two high/low-speed CANbus ports and a separate K-Line port that allows remote tachograph file downloading and live driving status data reception.

Alongside the GV850, Queclink also launched the GV851, which extends beyond conventional telematics to a variety of settings. The GV851 allows for the integration of proprietary CAN libraries or protocols. From industrial automation to smart city applications, it can be customized for virtually any use, providing precise control and functionality required by diverse scenarios.

The introduction of ST microprocessors and large memory capacity in both products exemplifies the shift towards more autonomous device operations. These capabilities enable edge computing, where data is processed directly on the device rather than being sent to the cloud, speeding up decision-making, reducing bandwidth needs for data transmission, lowering operational costs, and enhancing data privacy.

"Our latest offerings, the GV850 and GV851, represent a significant leap forward in meeting the specific needs of various industries," said Simone Heitjohann, Sales Director for DACH Region at Queclink. "These devices redefine how our clients can leverage IoT technology to boost their business. We are excited to see the positive impact these solutions will bring to our customers."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478082/Queclink_Introduces_GV850_Fully_Programmable_Telematics_Gateway.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-debuts-gv850-the-future-of-programmable-iot-and-self-customizable-solutions-302217651.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Linux based device apparecchio elettronico device gateway
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza