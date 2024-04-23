Racing Icon Barrichello Joins Tech Company SOFTSWISS as Non-Executive Director in Latin America

GZIRA, Malta, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, a leading global software supplier with 15 years of experience, announces the appointment of racing legend Rubens Barrichello as its Non-Executive Director in Latin America. Barrichello's victorious Formula 1 legacy, coupled with his influential persona, will be crucial in furthering SOFTSWISS' mission to authentically connect with the local tech community and build a robust presence in the region.

As a top performer in an extremely competitive tech sphere, Rubens Barrichello brings leadership wisdom and best teamwork practices to the SOFTSWISS table. His deep-rooted experience in sports will provide SOFTSWISS with valuable insights to elevate its sports betting platform and other products to new heights, continuing the company's contribution to reshaping the iGaming industry with innovations. Also, in his commitment to effecting positive change, Barrichello will advocate responsible gambling alongside SOFTSWISS experts.

The appointment of Rubens Barrichello is the next strategic step for SOFTSWISS in Latin America, especially in Brazil's fast-growing market. According to TGM Research, the gross revenue of the iGaming industry in Brazil is estimated to be 2.3 billion euro by 2026, having the potential to represent 1% of Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 1.5 trillion euro.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, comments: "SOFTSWISS welcomes Rubens Barrichello on board! Having him join our team is a strategic step for us. Barrichello's collaborative prowess on the racing track in a highly competitive tech sphere, resulting in team victories, mirrors SOFTSWISS' partnership approach. His involvement testifies to our commitment to Brazil and helps us adapt the best global practices to the local market."

Rubens Barrichello, Non-Executive Director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, adds: "The iGaming field has shown remarkable growth both in Brazil and globally. Joining SOFTSWISS, I am delighted to become one of the drivers of this process in Latin America! I am sure my background with the leading racing team will propel the iGaming tech leader towards success in the region."

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international tech company supplying software solutions for managing iGaming projects. The expert team, which counts over 2,000 employees, is based in Malta, Poland and Georgia. SOFTSWISS holds a number of gaming licences and provides one-stop-shop iGaming software solutions. In 2013, SOFTSWISS was the first in the world to introduce a Bitcoin-optimised iGaming solution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394014/Barrichello_Joins_SOFTSWISS.jpg