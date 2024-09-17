Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
11:45
RayThink Showcases Cutting-Edge Thermal Imaging Solutions at SECURITY ESSEN 2024

17 settembre 2024 | 11.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YANTAI, China, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RayThink Technology Co., Ltd. ("RayThink"), an innovator in the thermal imaging industry, is making a high-profile appearance at SECURITY ESSEN 2024 in Germany. RayThink is showcasing its groundbreaking technologies and flagship thermal imaging solutions at booth 5B27 at MESSE ESSEN GmbH.

Unlike conventional cameras, thermal imaging technology operates independently of visible light, delivering reliable performance in complete darkness, fog, smoke, and other challenging conditions. This ensures uninterrupted, 24/7 monitoring without the need for additional lighting, making it a vital asset in security and surveillance applications.

At SECURITY ESSEN 2024, RayThink is highlighting its border and coastal surveillance solutions, including the Infrared Panoramic Camera SilentW-U series. Designed for large-scale, wide-area surveillance, this cutting-edge camera offers a 360° panoramic view with no blind spots. Featuring advanced optical image stabilization and stitching algorithms, the system provides real-time panoramic coverage and significantly reduces the risk of missed alarms. Its thermal imaging capabilities allow it to see through the night, compensating for the limitations of traditional visible-light cameras in low-light environments.

The infrared panoramic radar system further enhances the solution by detecting multiple targets simultaneously and displaying their movement trajectories in real time. Supporting up to 128 targets, the system aggregates and visualizes movement data, helping users predict and assess target behavior with historical trajectory information. The system also integrates seamlessly with visible-light cameras, enabling automatic tracking, zooming, and evidence collection.

RayThink is also showcasing its 1280 high-definition thermal imaging technology, which delivers ultra-clear images and extended observation ranges. This technology provides unmatched clarity and precision, making long-distance surveillance more effective than ever. RayThink is confident these capabilities will captivate the audience and showcase the future of high-performance thermal imaging.

With its innovative thermal cameras and comprehensive solutions for multiple industries, RayThink aims to lead the way in shaping the future of security technology and contribute to the continued progress of society.

For more information, visit us at booth 5B27 at SECURITY ESSEN 2024.

CONTACT: Karina Hu, karina.hu@raythink-tech.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raythink-showcases-cutting-edge-thermal-imaging-solutions-at-security-essen-2024-302245240.html

