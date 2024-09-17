Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Reconext wins Cisco 2024 Excellence in Logistics Award

17 settembre 2024 | 15.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Reconext announced it has received Cisco's 2024 Excellence in Logistics award. Cisco presented this esteemed honor at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) to a live audience of several hundred executives representing its diverse component suppliers and partners in manufacturing, logistics, services, and repair operations.

The recognition honors Reconext for executing innovation practices within the logistics space, and creating customer value through its agility and alignment to Cisco priorities.

"Cisco connects and protects its customers in the era of AI by building modern and resilient infrastructure, providing cybersecurity solutions that protect against the threats of today and tomorrow, and helping them harness the power of AI and data," said Marco De Martin, SVP of Global Supplier Management at Cisco. "Cisco suppliers and partners are crucial in providing the innovative technology that our customers rely on."

At SAE, Cisco honored the achievements and contributions of its supply chain partners, recognizing those that performed exceptionally well in FY24. This event marked the 33rd consecutive year of such celebrations and served as a platform to share Cisco's strategic priorities with its trusted global network of suppliers.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506383/logo_Reconext__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reconext-wins-cisco-2024-excellence-in-logistics-award-302250399.html

