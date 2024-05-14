BERLIN, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Innovative Data Infrastructure Forum 2024 in Berlin, Dr. Peter Zhou, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line, presented Huawei's latest thinking in his talk "Redefining Data Storage in the Data Awakening Era."

AI looks to disrupt traditional data storage, by not only focusing on performance, reliability, and data paradigm, but also on scalability, sustainability, and data fabric, Zhou said. In the data awakening era, he added, Huawei will redefine data storage through leading innovation in these six dimensions:

These six dimensions guide the philosophy behind the recent launch of the high-performance OceanStor A800, which is a powerful addition to Huawei OceanStor A series storage models. Tailored for AI applications, OceanStor A800 can increase AI cluster utilization by 30%, and as for performance, it delivers high bandwidth and IOPS, which are four and eight times better than its peer vendor's. Regarding scalability, OceanStor A800 supports scaling out to EB-level capacity with up to 512 controllers, as well as scaling up to a maximum of 4,096 computing cards. As for conserving space and energy, it achieves an outstanding storage density of 1 PB/U and energy efficiency of 0.7 watt/TB. It also provides a new data paradigm with vector index, tensor data, and RAG. In terms of data resilience, the accuracy of ransomware detection is improved from 99.9% to 99.99%. In addition, the data fabric capability facilitates data asset management.

At the same time, storage media innovations are driving sustainable development. Huawei's newly released high-capacity SSDs provide 10 times more capacity with the same disk size, which can further reduce energy consumption of a data center. With 128 TB capacity per disk, the new SSDs consume 88% less storage space and 92% less energy than the peer vendor's SSDs when storing every one PB of data.

To be AI-ready, enterprises must get data-ready. The Omni-Dataverse global file system built in the DME makes enterprise data assets visible, manageable, and mobile across regions, thereby building a solid AI data lake storage foundation for enterprises.

Dr. Peter Zhou ended by emphasizing Huawei's commitment to redefining data storage that focuses on customer challenges and demands in the data awakening era, and building leading AI-ready data infrastructure for greater customer value.

