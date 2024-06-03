Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Redwood Software Customers Jabil and Miele to Showcase Automation Innovation at SAP Sapphire

03 giugno 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

2024 Pinnacle Award winner Redwood to be Gold sponsor of SAP flagship events in Orlando and Barcelona

FRISCO, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software is sponsoring SAP Sapphire, SAP's premier flagship in-person event for innovators and industry professionals to explore inventive business strategies and SAP's business technology platform (BTP) solutions. As a Gold sponsor, 2024 Pinnacle Award winner Redwood Software will present at both the Orlando and Barcelona Sapphire events.

Along with live workload automation demos, SAP customers will host sessions on how they drove more successful business outcomes using Redwood Software, the leading automation fabric solution provider:

JabilMiele & Cie. KG

"SAP customers are gaining measurable efficiencies and driving better business outcomes with Redwood Software by automating their most critical business processes. The explosion of best-of-breed applications has led to more siloed data and processes, making the need for automation fabrics that connect applications, business processes and data essential to drive successful business outcomes," said Kevin Greene, Redwood Software CEO. "Redwood Software enables customers to automate core business processes, like order to cash, record to report, supply chain and warehouse management, across their entire tech stack. For those customers in the RISE with SAP program, our market-leading RISE-certified cloud platform RunMyJobs ensures reliable operations before, during and after their transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud while uniquely maintaining a clean core."

RunMyJobs by Redwood Software is the exclusive SaaS workload automation and job scheduling solution offered by SAP with a hosted connection to and from a customer's RISE environment as part of SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS). With a two-decades-long partnership, ongoing co-innovations and aligned product roadmaps, Redwood Software is the most trusted job scheduling and workload automation provider for SAP customers. Along with native and pre-built connectors supporting all SAP editions, in the second half of 2024, SAP ECS is expanding its managed service connection with RunMyJobs to offer SAP monitoring of critical jobs running within RunMyJobs. This new service will provide an additional level of support and efficiency for S/4HANA Cloud customers.

Visit Redwood Software at SAP Sapphire Orlando booth #544 and SAP Sapphire Barcelona booth #7.220. For questions or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact redwoodevents@redwood.com.

About Redwood SoftwareRedwood Software is the leader in automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first full stack SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server — in the cloud or on premises — with confidence and control. Redwood Software's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest with Redwood Software. www.redwood.com

Media Contact:Liz Reillylreilly@nextpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389109/Redwood_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/redwood-software-customers-jabil-and-miele-to-showcase-automation-innovation-at-sap-sapphire-302161295.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro redwood software Customers Jabil at sap Sapphire sponsor SAP
Vedi anche
News to go
Salvini: "Nessuna polemica con il presidente Mattarella"
News to go
Caro spiagge, aumenti dai lettini ai pedalò
News to go
Grano duro, mai così poco in 10 anni: in Italia produzione sotto 3,5 milioni di tonnellate
News to go
Dispersione scolastica, i dati dell'Italia
News to go
Auto elettriche cinesi, Ue verso conclusione indagine
News to go
Riforma Giustizia, Nordio: "Saranno più brevi i tempi dei processi"
News to go
Piano Israele per Gaza, Biden preme su Hamas
News to go
Pensioni dipendenti pubblici, spesa supera i 90 miliardi di euro
News to go
Processo Stormy Daniels, Trump giudicato colpevole
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: ad aprile tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,9%
News to go
Rottamazione quater, quarta rata entro oggi ma pagamento ammesso fino al 5 giugno
News to go
Omicidio Saman, la madre arrestata in Pakistan


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza