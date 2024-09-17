Redwood Software placed in 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for SOAP Report

Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP), today announced that Redwood Software has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SOAP report. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Fully focused on automation to drive business outcomes, Redwood's portfolio of SOAP solutions includes RunMyJobs, ActiveBatch and Tidal, all of which are integrated with Redwood's highly secure managed file transfer solution, JSCAPE. Redwood uniquely enables enterprises to orchestrate all applications, processes and data, delivering end-to-end automation fabrics for critical processes such as data pipeline management, order-to-cash, record-to-report and supply chain management.

Redwood believes that customers benefit from:

"At Redwood, we believe in the transformative power of automation. We believe every IT and business process that can be automated, should be automated and lights-out automation is key to continuous growth, innovation and success," said Kevin Greene, Redwood Software CEO. "This recognition from Gartner, who we feel is one of the most trusted voices in technology research, we believe demonstrates Redwood's dedication to delivering industry-leading automation solutions, providing people the time and freedom to imagine and define the future – unleashing their human potential."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well. Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others. Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about why Redwood Software was positioned as a Leader at https://www.redwood.com/resource/gartner-soaps-mq/.

Additional resources

Explore Redwood Software on this blog

Follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn

Visit Redwood at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conferences in the UK and US

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms. Hassan Ennaciri, Chris Saunderson, etl. 11 September 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server — in the cloud or on premises — with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. For more information, visit www.redwood.com. Follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn, @Redwood Software.

Media Contact:Liz Reilly, lreilly@nextpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389109/Redwood_Software_Logo.jpg