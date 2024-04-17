Redwood Software Receives 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the New Partner Application Category

FRISCO, Texas, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software today announced that it received a 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the New Partner Application category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 26 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"The SAP Pinnacle Awards showcase the outstanding contributions of our ecosystem throughout the entire customer value journey. Winning partners are recognized for successfully enabling their customers to bring out their best through innovative cloud services and solutions," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

"Receiving the prestigious SAP Pinnacle Award for New Partner Application is an outstanding recognition of Redwood Software's success in helping customers drive mission-critical business outcomes, seamlessly connecting applications, business processes and data to build automation fabrics. Our market-leading cloud platform RunMyJobs is highly valuable for SAP customers looking to gain efficiencies and improve processes by uniquely maintaining a clean core. Redwood is also RISE-certified for those customers in the RISE with SAP program, ensuring reliable operations before, during and after their transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud," said Kevin Greene, Redwood CEO.

Redwood's long-standing partnership with SAP provides co-innovations, seamless pre-built integrations and product roadmap alignment, making Redwood the most trusted job scheduler for SAP customers. By proactively supporting SAP solutions and innovations now and in the future with minimal development and customization, Redwood solutions enable SAP customers to maintain a clean core.

Redwood holds multiple SAP certifications, including SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP, and provides native connectors for all editions of SAP — including legacy ERP and SAP S/4HANA, whether public, private or on-premise. Redwood is a Gold Sponsor for SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando on June 3-5, 2024 and Sapphire Barcelona on June 11-13, 2024 with speaking sessions at both events.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

About Redwood SoftwareRedwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first full stack SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server – in the cloud or on premise – with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. www.redwood.com

