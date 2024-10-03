Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Reju opens Regeneration Hub Zero, its first textile to textile hub, in Frankfurt, Germany

03 ottobre 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju™, the progressive textile to textile regeneration company has opened its first operating unit - Regeneration Hub Zero - in Frankfurt Germany.

This is Reju's first major milestone after being incorporated just 12 months ago in Paris, France. The Hub was built in record time and is expected to begin deliveries in 2025.

Owned by Technip Energies, a world-leading engineering and technology company, Reju is using technology invented by IBM research. Reju is creating a new circular system and infrastructure for recovering, regenerating and recirculating textile waste - at scale - starting with polyester.

The combination of expertise from the team Reju has recruited, and proficiency of Technip Energies will enable Reju to expand at an unprecedented speed and scale.

Reju will guarantee textile-to-textile traceability from textile waste that would otherwise be buried, burnt or dumped.  The end product - Reju Polyester - has a 50% lower carbon footprint than virgin polyester.  Reju is committed to bringing a product to market that is demonstrably cleaner and can be regenerated infinitely.

To enable this new structure, Reju is joining with upstream partners to recover, collect and sort textiles, creating a circular textile system that does not yet exist.

"We're starting with the most urgent problem in textile waste - polyester," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. "The world produces 92 million tons of textile waste each year, yet less than 1% is recycled. It is a system that extracts finite resources creating textile waste with no responsibility for end-of-life. Reju is going to change that by unlocking a new system through critical partnerships around the world. We will build infrastructure, scale technology, comply with regulation and, in the end, help the textile industry evolve and enable a change in behavior. Our Regeneration Hub Zero in Frankfurt is a significant milestone, showcasing how this advanced technology addresses the global textile waste problem."

Frisk, an industry veteran and former CEO of Under Armour Inc., CEO of Aldo Group and Executive of VF Corp. leads with Alain Poincheval COO of Reju and a 35-year Executive of Technip Energies.

"Technip Energies brings over 65 years of engineering experience.  We are present in 34 countries," said Alain Poincheval. "It has proven its expertise in accelerating climate solutions, combining engineering and construction capabilities with technological know-how as it drives towards a less carbon-reliant economy of tomorrow'.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading engineering and technology company committed to accelerating the energy transition. The company operates in over 34 countries and is a global leader in sustainable chemistry, hydrogen solutions, and CO2 management. For more information, visit http://www.ten.com.

About RejuReju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for recycling polyester textiles and PET waste. With propriety technology, Reju aims to establish a circular ecosystem for textile recycling to reduce global plastic found in textiles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521843/Reju_Textiles.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521842/Reju_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reju-opens-regeneration-hub-zero-its-first-textile-to-textile-hub-in-frankfurt-germany-302266269.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Altro Arredamento_E_Design Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Regeneration hub zero hub moltiplicatore di porte Francoforte
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza