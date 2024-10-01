Cerca nel sito
 
RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces New Milestone of Over $9 Million Committed to the Fight Against Breast Cancer

01 ottobre 2024 | 13.27
LETTURA: 3 minuti

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics ("RevitaLash"), globally recognized for its innovative lash, brow, and hair beautification products, is deepening its commitment to the fight against breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond. The company has now reached the milestone of over $9 million in money, product, and support donated and investments made in cancer research and patient care initiatives since 2008.

Since its inception, RevitaLash Cosmetics has proudly championed the cause, driven by the legacy of its late Co-Founder, Gayle Brinkenhoff, who battled breast cancer with courage and grace.

As part of its ongoing Eternally Pink® pledge, RevitaLash Cosmetics continues its year-round philanthropic mission by donating a portion of proceeds from every product sold to directly fund groundbreaking research and make lifesaving care accessible to more patients.

The brand's impact has been felt through global contributions to therapeutic services for cancer patients, nursing education, empowering fundraisers, and crucial grants supporting cutting-edge research in collaboration with key organizations like City of Hope, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Future Dreams UK, and more.

This year, by phasing out of the brand's annual Global Pink packaging initiative, RevitaLash Cosmetics was able to save 30% on production costs, reinvesting those savings into their global giving budget, and enacting real and tangible change. In addition, the brand has continued their "365" matching initiative with international partners. So far this year, nearly 10 of the brand's international distributors partners have already aligned with local breast cancer associated organizations through this program, solidifying partnerships with institutions such as Institute Rafael in Paris, which offers comprehensive post-cancer care to patients and their families. The brand has also been recognized for the second consecutive year by the White House for their unwavering efforts to create better treatments and access to cancer healthcare in the sub Sahara regions of Africa.

"We're incredibly proud to have reached the milestone of over $9 million committed to the fight against breast cancer," says Dariel Sidney, Vice President of Global Philanthropy and Gayle Brinkenhoff's eldest daughter. "We owe everything to our customers, whose purchases enable us to continue funding life-changing initiatives – together, we are helping to make a difference in the lives of those facing a difficult diagnosis, and helping bring the world closer to finding a cure."

RevitaLash Cosmetic's "Eternally Pink" pledge is a year-round initiative. The iconic pink ribbon on every product serves as a reminder of this meaningful and ongoing commitment. Through this dedication, the brand reinforces its role as a philanthropic leader in the beauty industry, steadfast in its mission to help empower patients and survivors and to fund research for a cure.

For more information on RevitaLash Cosmetics' breast cancer initiatives or to learn how your purchase supports the cause, visit www.revitalash.com/pages/eternally-pink.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520068/RevitaLash_Cosmetics_Eternally_Pink.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revitalash-cosmetics-announces-new-milestone-of-over-9-million-committed-to-the-fight-against-breast-cancer-302263789.html

