Revolutionize Space Management with Milesight VS Series Occupancy & People Counting Solutions

XIAMEN, China, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where data-driven decision-making is pivotal, understanding and optimizing the use of spaces has become a critical need for businesses, institutions, and public spaces. Milesight's VS Series Occupancy & People Counting sensors stand at the forefront of this revolution, offering sophisticated, reliable, and precise solutions to monitor and manage people flow and space utilization.

What Are Milesight's VS Series Sensors?Milesight's VS Series encompasses a range of advanced sensors specifically designed to accurately count people and monitor occupancy levels in real-time. These sensors leverage cutting-edge AI algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to provide high accuracy and reliable data, catering to diverse environments such as offices, retail spaces, transportation hubs, and educational institutions.

Key Features and Benefits:Heat MapVisualize movement trends with heat maps.Group CountingRealizes group counting to gain deeper insights into customers' behaviors and shopping preferences.Multi-Device StitchingSmoothly fuse multiple sensors to extend the covering area.Staff DetectionIdentify Staff by reflective strip or staff lanyard.Adults/Children DifferentiationDifferentiate adults and children by height setting.

Applications Across Industries:Corporate OfficesRetail and Shopping MallsTransportation Hubs

Success Stories1000+ People Counting Sensors Improve Business in 700+ Retail Stores in EuropeThe Milesight AI ToF People Counting Sensor VS133 has been successfully deployed in over 700 retail stores across Europe, with more than 1,000 devices installed. This project caters to a wide range of industries, including clothing, retail, jewelry, cosmetics, and more. Leading retail brands such as JOTT, Herno, Hawkers, and many others have benefited from this solution, achieving efficient operations and enhancing their overall performance.

Product HighlightsVS135 Ultra ToF People CounterVS351 Mini Al Thermopile People CounterVS360 IR Breakbeam People CounterVS133 Al ToF People Counting Sensor VS350 Passage People Counter VS330 Cubicle Occupancy Sensor VS121 Al Workplace Occupancy Sensor VS34x Desk & Seat Occupancy Sensor

Milesight's VS Series Occupancy & People Counting sensors are revolutionizing how spaces are managed. By providing precise, real-time data, these sensors enable better decision-making, enhanced safety, and improved efficiency. Whether you are looking to optimize a small office or manage a large public space, Milesight's VS Series offers the tools you need to succeed.

