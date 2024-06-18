Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Revolutionize Space Management with Milesight VS Series Occupancy & People Counting Solutions

18 giugno 2024 | 10.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where data-driven decision-making is pivotal, understanding and optimizing the use of spaces has become a critical need for businesses, institutions, and public spaces. Milesight's VS Series Occupancy & People Counting sensors stand at the forefront of this revolution, offering sophisticated, reliable, and precise solutions to monitor and manage people flow and space utilization.

What Are Milesight's VS Series Sensors?Milesight's VS Series encompasses a range of advanced sensors specifically designed to accurately count people and monitor occupancy levels in real-time. These sensors leverage cutting-edge AI algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to provide high accuracy and reliable data, catering to diverse environments such as offices, retail spaces, transportation hubs, and educational institutions.

Key Features and Benefits:Heat MapVisualize movement trends with heat maps.Group CountingRealizes group counting to gain deeper insights into customers' behaviors and shopping preferences.Multi-Device StitchingSmoothly fuse multiple sensors to extend the covering area.Staff DetectionIdentify Staff by reflective strip or staff lanyard.Adults/Children DifferentiationDifferentiate adults and children by height setting.

Applications Across Industries:Corporate OfficesRetail and Shopping MallsTransportation Hubs

Success Stories1000+ People Counting Sensors Improve Business in 700+ Retail Stores in EuropeThe Milesight AI ToF People Counting Sensor VS133 has been successfully deployed in over 700 retail stores across Europe, with more than 1,000 devices installed. This project caters to a wide range of industries, including clothing, retail, jewelry, cosmetics, and more. Leading retail brands such as JOTT, Herno, Hawkers, and many others have benefited from this solution, achieving efficient operations and enhancing their overall performance.

Product HighlightsVS135 Ultra ToF People CounterVS351 Mini Al Thermopile People CounterVS360 IR Breakbeam People CounterVS133 Al ToF People Counting Sensor VS350 Passage People Counter VS330 Cubicle Occupancy Sensor VS121 Al Workplace Occupancy Sensor VS34x Desk & Seat Occupancy Sensor

Milesight's VS Series Occupancy & People Counting sensors are revolutionizing how spaces are managed. By providing precise, real-time data, these sensors enable better decision-making, enhanced safety, and improved efficiency. Whether you are looking to optimize a small office or manage a large public space, Milesight's VS Series offers the tools you need to succeed.

Contact: iot.sales@milesight.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441385/Milesight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionize-space-management-with-milesight-vs-series-occupancy--people-counting-solutions-302175204.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltroAltro ICT ICT In an Milesight's VS Series Occupancy & People Counting Revolutionize space Management Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Mutui, a maggio leggero calo tassi al 3,61%
News to go
Nomine Ue, oggi leader riuniti a Bruxelles
News to go
Imu, ultimo giorno per pagare la prima rata 2024
News to go
Sole e caldo con anticiclone africano, picchi di 40°C sull'Italia
News to go
Onu: "Negli ultimi 10 anni i rifugiati sono raddoppiati"
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale e risorse umane: la situazione in Italia
News to go
Maturità 2024, al via il 19 giugno per circa 500mila studenti
Treni, l'alta velocità francese nel mercato italiano dal 2026
News to go
Sciopero domenica 16 giugno, disagi per chi viaggia in treno
News to go
Estate 2024, 7 milioni di italiani in vacanza a giugno
News to go
Meteo, bel tempo e clima gradevole nel weekend
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, Ue pronta a dare l'ok alle nozze


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza