Roborock Unveils Global No.1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Sales Ranking at International Launch Event

Certified by Euromonitor, Roborock attributes its rise to the top to embracing a long-term mindset while upholding customer-centric innovation above all else

BEIJING, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, today announced it has taken the number one spot for robotic vacuum sales worldwide, according to new data by Euromonitor. Celebrating its achievements at a global launch event on the eve of its 10-year anniversary, the brand also revealed a glimpse of what is to come in the form of new product lines while sharing its vision for the future.

Founded in 2014, Roborock owes its success to its long-standing commitment to customer-centric innovation. By delivering meaningful solutions which improve everyday lives, Roborock has built a truly global fanbase, with Euromonitor data confirming that the brand has achieved the number 1 sales position worldwide for robotic vacuum cleaners[1].

"We are so honored to be celebrating this achievement with you all, which was made possible thanks to the ongoing trust and support received over the last 10 years." Mr. Quan, Roborock President, announced, "Our path to success has been a marathon, not a sprint, as we have always kept in view our brand spirit of "taking the long view in order to do the right thing". Our unwavering commitment to focusing on delivering true value to our customers is how we have built the brand affinity that has gotten us where we are today – firmly on our way to becoming a global leader in the smart home space."

Steppingstones on the Path to Success: Roborock Achieves Steady Market Growth on Journey to Become a Global Leading Home Appliance Brand

Further cementing its global success story, the brand also revealed impressive results in many of its key markets. Roborock is now present in over 170 countries, serving over 15 million homes worldwide. According to data from IDC, Roborock ranks number one in Turkey and number two in the US in terms of sales, while also taking the top spot in Germany, Korea, and the Nordics in terms of shipments in 2023[2]. As revealed by Roborock's latest Financial Earnings Report, the brand recorded a total revenue of 8.65 billion Yuan last year (US$1.22 billion), with total robot vacuum shipments surpassing 2.6 million units. Roborock's overseas operation recorded revenue growth of 21.42% compared to the prior year and Roborock's net profit was listed at 2.05 billion Yuan (US$288 million), achieving an overall annual growth rate of 73.32%. This consistent growth across all key markets demonstrates Roborock's strategic choice to directly address consumer demands and striving for excellence across user experience is resonating with millions worldwide.

Despite these successes, Mr. Quan acknowledged these results were not in themselves the ultimate end goal. Globalization is a vital pillar of Roborock's mission to become a leader in its field. As such, Roborock plans to expand its global footprint by introducing more innovative products that cater to the unique needs of global users, taking into account the different requirements of various markets, and extending more partnerships worldwide, ensuring that Roborock makes strides overseas on a larger scale and at a faster pace.

Meaningful Innovation: Roborock's User-Centric R&D Principles and Latest Revolutionary Developments

Roborock's passion to create value for its consumers propels them to continuously seek out new technological advancements that can serve real consumer pain points. From 2019 to 2023 Roborock invested 1.9 billion Yuan (260 million USD) in Research and Development. Roborock's approach to take the long term view, ensures R&D teams are encouraged not to seek quick fixes, but to focus on innovation that will truly serve the needs of the end consumer, such as addressing key areas like cleaning capabilities, mapping and navigation, convenience and smart home interconnectivity.

Enhancing the cleaning capabilities of its latest range, Roborock has introduced the FlexiArm Design™ Side Brush, a stretching side brush delivering 100% corner cleaning coverage – elevating the user experience. When it comes to user satisfaction, delivering a low-maintenance, hands-free experience is also paramount. Roborock recently introduced an auto water refill and drainage system, which automatically emptying and replacing dirty water with clean water through pipes during mop washing and tank refilling.

Aside from advanced hardware solutions, Roborock has always invested heavily in the discovery and implementation of emerging technologies that can enhance the functionality and accessibility of its devices. Roborock's Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition technology can recognize and differentiate between floor and room types, accurately identifying 73 different obstacles to navigate, including floor mirrors and pet supplies. Roborock SmartPlanTM function uses an advanced AI algorithm to intelligently plan and optimize cleaning paths and settings based on user habits and specific home layout, making the cleaning process even more intelligent and efficient. The S8 MaxV Ultra is now certified by CSA for Matter, and other Roborock products will follow in the near future suit to enhance connectivity.

Enriching Roborock's Product Portfolio to Enhance the Quality of Life for Consumers

Concluding the exciting launch, Roborock unveiled three exciting new product lines to its portfolio of intelligent automated devices. Roborock's product managers took to the stage to introduce three new robotic vacuums – the G20S (S8 MaxV Ultra), V20 and P10S Pro.

The G20S (S8 MaxV Ultra) launched to great acclaim at CES 2024 and is Roborock's most technologically advanced one-stop cleaning solution to date. A highly intuitive device, the G20S is equipped with FlexiArm Design™ Side Brush, a unique robotic arm that enables complete corner cleaning capabilities, and an extra side mop for edge cleaning, alongside Reactive AI 2.0 obstacle recognition, built-in intelligent voice assistant, and RockDock® Ultra which automatically maintains the robot cleaner using hot water and heated air with intelligent mop re-washing and re-mopping capabilities. The G20S (S8 MaxV Ultra) will be available to purchase globally from April, retailing for USD 1799.99 / EURO 1499.

Initially debuting in China, the V20 will be the world's first robotic vacuum cleaner equipped with dual-vision 3DToF solid-state LiDAR navigation and obstacle avoidance system, which observes the reflection of modulated light to offer better depth accuracy for even more intuitive floor mapping. With an ultra-thin 8.2cm body and equipped with FlexiArm DesignTM corner and edge cleaning, DuoRoller Riser Brush, and maintenance-free cleaning dock, the V20 is set to redefine automated, low maintenance cleaning.

Finally, the P10S Pro is positioned as the perfect partner for those hard-to-reach spots. Combining FlexiArm DesignTM with an extendable side brush and mop, the device provides 100% corner coverage and the ultimate in edge-cleaning, taking even the trickiest surfaces in its stride.

These solutions further solidify Roborock's commitment to satisfying the needs of its customers in its fearless pursuit of innovation. Stay tuned for further market specific launch announcements of these innovations and more.

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/ dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://global.roborock.com/.

[1] The data comes from Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The sales figures of robotic vacuum cleaners worldwide in the first three quarters of 2023 (in RMB hundred million) were used for calculation. Roborock ranks first in the industry. Robotic vacuum cleaner refers to vacuum cleaners that automatically move around rooms using sensors to clean floors. The research was completed in February 2024. [2] Data based on IDC Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, 2023 Q4. Rankings for the US and Turkey are based on sales value, while rankings for Germany, the Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden), and Korea are based on shipment volume

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375122/PHOTO.jpg