RoboSense Sales Volume of LiDAR for ADAS Achieved 487.7% YOY Growth in H1 2024

HONG KONG, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, RoboSense announced its business progress for the first half year of 2024, demonstrating a high-growth trajectory and maintaining its leadership in the global market. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, RoboSense's sales volume of LiDAR products and LiDAR products for ADAS applications amounted to approximately 243,400 and 234,500 units, separately reflecting a year-on-year increase of 415.7% and 487.7%.

As OEMs rapidly pursued advancements in intelligent technology, RoboSense achieved nearly its 2023 annual sales volume in the first half year of 2024. RoboSense and the global automotive industry's intelligent upgrade are progressing and succeeding together. This exponential growth underscores RoboSense's exceptional capabilities in technological innovation and market expansion, reinforcing our trajectory of outstanding growth as an industry leader.

As of June 30, 2024, RoboSense's cumulative sales volume of LiDAR have reached approximately 583,500 units, with LiDAR for ADAS approximately 518,300 units. Since pioneering the mass production of LiDAR for ADAS in 2021, RoboSense has demonstrated significant growth, with steadily increasing sales that continue to lead the industry's development.

Leveraging its powerful LiDAR hardware and perception software technology, as well as leading product performance, RoboSense has made remarkable progress in obtaining vehicle model designs and achieving mass production for various vehicle models. As of May 17, 2024, we have received mass production designation orders for 71 vehicle models from 22 global OEMs and Tier 1 customers. By the end of the first quarter of 2024, we have achieved SOP 25 vehicle models from 12 of these customers.

At the 2024 Auto Beijing Show, RoboSense ranked No.1 with equipment for 37 models, and its occupation was over 50%. As more collaborative vehicle models launch and reach mass production, RoboSense repeatedly shatters records.

In technological innovation and product development, RoboSense continues to launch powerful and technologically advanced products that drive industry progress. In 2024 Q2 and Q3, RoboSense launched the M3, a long-range LiDAR, and the MX, a medium-range LiDAR. In particular, MX gained three new mass production projects shortly after its release, and is expected to realize its first mass production in 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465085/RoboSense.jpg