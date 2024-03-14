Robosoft adds capabilities in embedded engineering after integration of TechnoPro India's operations

BANGALORE, India and SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robosoft Technologies, a well-known full-service digital transformation services company and a fully-owned subsidiary of TechnoPro Holdings, Japan, has expanded its service offerings by integrating TechnoPro India's operations.

While Robosoft is a proven partner in designing and developing direct-to-consumer and enterprise digital platforms, the merger of TechnoPro India operations will add specialist capabilities in embedded engineering to its bouquet of offerings.

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & e-commerce have traditionally been the focus areas of Robosoft. With new capabilities in embedded engineering, Robosoft aims to serve the Manufacturing, Automotive & Construction industries too across the globe. Robosoft will now offer a range of high-end engineering and design solutions including Model Based Development & Testing, Model Development for Architectural and Unit levels using MathWorks, dSPACE and Autodesk technologies.

Commenting on the development, Gaku Shimaoka, Representative Director and COO of TechnoPro Holdings said, "We set up TechnoPro India prior to our acquisition of Robosoft Technologies. With our aspiration to be a global solutions leader in both the software and embedded engineering space, we thought it best to lead our global growth and expansion under the Robosoft brand. We believe that India is an amazing market for global outsourcing in these cutting-edge technologies. This is a win-win development as we can leverage the strengths of both TechnoPro in Japan and Robosoft globally."

Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, the global CEO of Robosoft Technologies said, "Building end-to-end digital products and platforms using a human-centred design approach is at our core. We recently added AI/Analytics through our acquisition of the analytics consulting practice of Cartesian Consulting Pvt. Ltd. We have partnered with CyberArk for Cybersecurity and SAP Signavio for business process modelling services recently. We are now inheriting deep expertise and skillsets for providing embedded engineering services through this integration. We thus become a one-stop shop for building smart digital platforms for most industries."

About Robosoft

Robosoft Technologies is a full-service digital transformation partner for enterprises. With 25 years of experience in digital engineering services, we help our partners evolve product & platform strategies, engage with human-centric designs, engineer digital transformation and enable actionable insights that impact the bottom line. With a multidisciplinary team of business analysts, product specialists, designers, software engineers and data analysts, we aim to be a trusted one-stop-shop for digital solutions.

