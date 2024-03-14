Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 10:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Robosoft adds capabilities in embedded engineering after integration of TechnoPro India's operations

14 marzo 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGALORE, India and SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robosoft Technologies, a well-known full-service digital transformation services company and a fully-owned subsidiary of TechnoPro Holdings, Japan, has expanded its service offerings by integrating TechnoPro India's operations.

While Robosoft is a proven partner in designing and developing direct-to-consumer and enterprise digital platforms, the merger of TechnoPro India operations will add specialist capabilities in embedded engineering to its bouquet of offerings.

BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & e-commerce have traditionally been the focus areas of Robosoft. With new capabilities in embedded engineering, Robosoft aims to serve the Manufacturing, Automotive & Construction industries too across the globe. Robosoft will now offer a range of high-end engineering and design solutions including Model Based Development & Testing, Model Development for Architectural and Unit levels using MathWorks, dSPACE and Autodesk technologies.

Commenting on the development, Gaku Shimaoka, Representative Director and COO of TechnoPro Holdings said, "We set up TechnoPro India prior to our acquisition of Robosoft Technologies. With our aspiration to be a global solutions leader in both the software and embedded engineering space, we thought it best to lead our global growth and expansion under the Robosoft brand. We believe that India is an amazing market for global outsourcing in these cutting-edge technologies. This is a win-win development as we can leverage the strengths of both TechnoPro in Japan and Robosoft globally."

Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, the global CEO of Robosoft Technologies said, "Building end-to-end digital products and platforms using a human-centred design approach is at our core. We recently  added AI/Analytics through our acquisition of the analytics consulting practice of Cartesian Consulting Pvt. Ltd. We have partnered with CyberArk for Cybersecurity and SAP Signavio for business process modelling services recently. We are now inheriting deep expertise and skillsets for providing embedded engineering services through this integration. We thus become a one-stop shop for building smart digital platforms for most industries." 

About Robosoft

Robosoft Technologies is a full-service digital transformation partner for enterprises. With 25 years of experience in digital engineering services, we help our partners evolve product & platform strategies, engage with human-centric designs, engineer digital transformation and enable actionable insights that impact the bottom line. With a multidisciplinary team of business analysts, product specialists, designers, software engineers and data analysts, we aim to be a trusted one-stop-shop for digital solutions.

Media contact:Lakshmipathy Bhatlakshmipathy.bhat@robosoftin.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223010/Robosoft_Technologies_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robosoft-adds-capabilities-in-embedded-engineering-after-integration-of-technopro-indias-operations-302088015.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza transformation services company embedded engineering after integration well known full service digital service
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa 2024, sfida tra Biden e Trump per la Casa Bianca
News to go
Giochi on line, le nuove regole
News to go
Putin: "Russia pronta a usare armi nucleari se minacciata la sua sovranità"
News to go
Bonus asili nido per bimbi nati nel 2024, requisiti e come richiederlo
News to go
Case green, ok finale del Parlamento Ue a direttiva: il piano
News to go
Transizione ecologica, un aiuto dai pagamenti elettronici
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"
News to go
Elezioni Abruzzo, Marsilio riconfermato: "Scritta pagina di storia"
News to go
Prodotti Dop e Igp, al via bando per 25 milioni di euro
News to go
Dengue, sale l'allerta in Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza