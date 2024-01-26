Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Gennaio 2024
RoboUP Introduces the Genesis of Rhino 1 Robot Mower: Strength, Resilience, and Evolution in Design

26 gennaio 2024 | 14.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, a leading innovator in robotic lawncare solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Rhino 1, a groundbreaking robot mower designed to revolutionize lawn maintenance. The Rhino robot mower is the result of extensive user feedback and innovative advancements in design and functionality.

Origins Driven by User Needs

Rhino 1's journey begins with our commitment to meeting user needs. Developed in response to valuable insights from our user community, Rhino 1 reflects a powerful blend of adaptability and superior mowing performance. The product's naming process commenced in March 2023 and unfolded over six months, encapsulating the spirit of Rhino in every feature.

A Name That Stands Out

The decision-making process involved exploring various name directions, including Guardian, Leo, Leopard, i-Mower, and Autonav. Ultimately, Rhino emerged as the standout choice, embodying strength, agility, and a friendly spirit. Rhino is more than a name; it's a statement, symbolizing the robust and reliable companion that users can trust.

Rhino's Spirit in Design and Functionality

Rhino 1 boasts a car-like exterior, not just a shell but a shield built to withstand the elements, ensuring resilience in any weather. With AWD agile maneuvering, Rhino 1 effortlessly navigates landscapes, providing unmatched precision in every mow. The cutting disc, mirroring the precision of a rhino's horn, ensures a meticulously trimmed lawn.

Tailored Solutions for Diverse User Requirements

User feedback has been the cornerstone of our innovation. Addressing diverse garden needs, Rhino 1 caters to users with complex terrains, offering a robust driving system and mowing capabilities to conquer slopes, rugged terrains, and uneven landscapes. For users with expansive lawns, Rhino 1 boasts a larger battery and fast-charging features, eliminating downtime and enhancing efficiency. The intuitive app, designed for users with multiple lawn zones, facilitates easy scheduling and customization for different zones, providing a seamless user experience.

Please visit RoboUP official website https://www.iroboup.com/ for the latest updated information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327607/RoboUP.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roboup-introduces-the-genesis-of-rhino-1-robot-mower-strength-resilience-and-evolution-in-design-302045685.html

