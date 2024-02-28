Cerca nel sito
 
RRD International is now RRD Biopharma Development

28 febbraio 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RRD Biopharma Development is the dynamic new brand of RRD International. Launched to reflect the company's unique approach to drug development through its successful Product Development Team model.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RRD International has announced today that it launched its new brand RRD Biopharma Development reflecting its unique offering of delivering strategy-driven product development services to biopharmaceutical companies and investors.

The rebrand includes a new updated website showcasing its innovative Product Development Team (PDT) Model. The PDT model enables biopharma companies with limited infrastructure to navigate the challenges of drug development efficiently and effectively resulting in more predictable product development outcomes.

RRD's rapid start, high caliber team partner with companies globally applying their exceptional experience to accelerate drug development and reduce risk. Investing in the asset's success, they improve value and drive patient benefits.

The company, founded in 2002, is part of Uniphar Group, a Dublin, Ireland based international diversified healthcare services company. RRD's asset-centric development approach has helped create >$3.0 billion in value for its partners over the last 21 years.

Commenting on the rebrand, Scott Tarrant, CEO of RRD Biopharma Development said: "Our unique approach uses insights and experience to strategize, optimize, and execute biopharmaceutical development, maximizing asset value and accelerating patient access to new medicines.

"Our new, dynamic brand more accurately reflects and places emphasis on our development offering and the value that we deliver every day to our partners.

"The improved branding better communicates who we are and what we do which ultimately supports our growth and makes us a recognized development partner in the market," concluded Tarrant.

About RRD Biopharma Development

RRD Biopharma Development is a product development company that provides integrated, expert-level strategic, regulatory, and operational support to biopharmaceutical companies and investors. The Company's unique Product Development Team (PDT) model provides an effective, asset-centric alternative to traditional industry practices. While comprehensive in value, structure, and function – encompassing all aspects of a development program – the PDT model is also highly resource efficient with an intense focus on minimizing cost, time, and risk to achieve significant value inflections whether that be human proof-of-concept (hPOC) or through marketing approval. Since 2002, RRD has worked with more than 200 orgainizations across all major classes and therapeutic areas. For more information, visit rrdbiodev.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346255/RRD_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rrd-international-is-now-rrd-biopharma-development-302070102.html

