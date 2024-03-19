Safeguard Your Mobile Memories before World Backup Day on March 31 with Qubii Duo

TAIPEI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- March 31st serves as a critical reminder for digital citizens worldwide: World Backup Day. Industry advocates are calling on individuals to proactively secure their essential digital assets before April Fool's Day, a time notoriously exploited by cybercriminals through malicious software attacks. Astonishingly, research indicates that one in three people have yet to perform a backup of their mobile device data. This oversight is often attributed to a reluctance to invest in cloud storage solutions or a simple lack of know-how regarding the backup process. The consequence? Potential irreversible loss of invaluable digital memories and information.

Enter Qubii Duo, the latest innovation in data backup solutions and recipient of the Good Design Award. The device boasts an "automatic" backup feature that activates whenever the user charges their mobile phone to seamlessly preserve your photos, videos, contacts, FB/IG content, and more. Each time you recharge your phone, it jumps into action, ensuring your memories are safely stored. It's even smart enough to detect fresh content and avoid duplicate entries. Qubii Duo's patented locking function ensures data security, preventing unauthorized access, and provides users with the option to scale storage capacity as needed. The solution stands out for its commitment to privacy, allowing for secure offline data backup without the recurring costs associated with cloud storage services. It supports both iOS and Android devices, including iPads and tablets, and facilitates effortless data transfer to computers via its plug-and-play feature, requiring no internet connection. This cross-platform compatibility ensures a seamless transition for users changing or upgrading their mobile devices, making Qubii Duo an indispensable tool in the digital era.

In the competitive tech landscape, the Qubii Duo has emerged as a remarkable success story, selling millions of units across the globe. Its seamless integration with Apple devices, courtesy of its MFi certification, along with a design focused on user experience, has resonated well with consumers. Maktar is celebrating this achievement by offering a special promotion for the Qubii Duo from March 18 to April 5. For those intrigued by its widespread acclaim, more information is available on the Qubii Duo promotion website.

