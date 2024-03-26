Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Marzo 2024
13:08
Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island Offers Intimate Beach Wedding Experience

26 marzo 2024 | 11.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the picturesque setting of Phu Quoc Island, Salinda Resort is thrilled to offer and host countless intimate beach weddings over the years. From selecting the perfect ceremony location, whether it be a sunset beach celebration or amongst the tropical gardens, to curating a unique dining experience for the reception, every aspect of the wedding can be tailored to the couple's wishes.

Along with seamless coordination, customizing the color palette and personalized elements, such as monogrammed collaterals, welcome signage or unique floral installations are one of the ways the resort's dedicated planning team infuses the wedding with the couple's individuality and style. Moreover, meaningful rituals from tree planting and candle lighting to love letter writing and sand ceremony can be arranged to deepen emotional significance of the couple's special moment.

The whole dining experience including the cocktail hour, canapés and wedding cake is tailored to the couple's dietary preferences. Curated by the resort's talented chefs, the six-course wedding menu allows diners to savor the flavors of The Love Story from falling-in-love appetizers through officially-yours main course down to forever-after desserts. In addition, a diverse range of entertainments is offered to keep the celebration lively throughout the evening, such as integrating cultural dances between live music sessions or adding fireworks for a touch of grandeur.

"It is so fulfilling to be part of something that not only honors the journey of love, but also touches people's hearts in the most unspoken ways," said Mr. Hung Le – F&B Manager of Salinda Resort. "At Salinda, we wish to create those heartfelt moments that reflects each one of our couple's unique love stories and a warm atmosphere for them to celebrate this special day with their loved ones."

Salinda Resort offers a convenient stay for the couple and their guests and a chance to fully immerse themselves in the wedding festivities and surrounding beauty. From relaxing by the only salt-filtered pool on the island to indulging in spa treatments or engaging in cooking classes, guests can enjoy a mini-vacation while celebrating the couple's love.

About Salinda Resort: Salinda Resort is an award-winning luxury beachfront hotel renowned for its soulful hospitality, locally inspired accommodations, exquisite dining venues and eco-friendly practices - perfect for the weddings, honeymoons and romantic celebrations.

Find out more about our wedding experience please click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371665/Wedding_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371666/Wedding_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salinda-resort-phu-quoc-island-offers-intimate-beach-wedding-experience-302099375.html

