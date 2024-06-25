Cerca nel sito
 
SANY's Electric Excavator SY215E Makes European Debut

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group ("SANY"), in collaboration with local partner DNL Machine & Equipment, launched the SY215E medium-sized electric excavator in the Netherlands. The event drew over ten component suppliers, including Leica Germany, and approximately 250 customers, alongside journalists from industry associations such as POUW.

The SY215E is SANY's first medium-sized electric excavator marketed outside China, with the Netherlands chosen for its pioneering electric market. The prototype, which arrived in May, generated substantial interest and resulted in numerous pre-sale orders.

With a gross vehicle weight of 232,000 kg, the SY215E features a maximum digging height of 9,600 mm and a maximum digging depth of 6,255 mm, and is available with 600 mm, 700 mm, 800 mm, and 900 mm tracks. Designed for the European market, this pure electric machine offers cost-saving, convenient operation, excellent performance, and high safety.

As a global leader in construction engineering, SANY is dedicated to delivering high-quality products and services. In response to the global energy shortage, SANY has long embraced energy-saving and emission reduction initiatives, focusing on electrification. In 2023, SANY introduced over 40 new electric products, achieving sales revenue of $449.4 million USD. SANY remains committed to innovation and supporting the energy transition in Europe with the best products, services, and support.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447244/SY215E.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sanys-electric-excavator-sy215e-makes-european-debut-302181291.html

in Evidenza