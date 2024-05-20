Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:43
comunicato stampa

Saudi Arabia Elected as Chair of the ALECSO Executive Council until 2026

20 maggio 2024 | 21.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia has been elected to chair the Executive Council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) by selecting its representative and Executive Council member, Mr. Hani bin Moqbel Al-Moqbel, as Chairman for the 2024-2026 term. This decision came after a majority vote, with 18 countries supporting Saudi Arabia, two countries voting for the Moroccan candidate, and one country abstaining. Consequently, Saudi Arabia will lead the Executive Council of ALECSO for the third consecutive term. Qatar was elected Vice-President, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was chosen as Rapporteur.

 

 

This election followed the Executive Council meeting that took place after the 27th session of the General Conference, which concluded on Friday (17th May) in Jeddah, hosted by the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science. Council members expressed their gratitude for the positive outcomes and the collaborative work achieved during Saudi Arabia's previous two terms, spanning two years and ten months.

The General Conference of ALECSO also welcomed Saudi Arabia's initiative for the "Arab Week at UNESCO" event, praised the initiative, and called on Arab countries to support and participate in the event.  Additionally, the conference condemned the escalating of the Israel conflict.

The General Conference appreciated Saudi Arabia's proposal to form a special committee to develop the General Conference's mechanisms and approved the formation of such a committee, chaired by Saudi Arabia and including any interested Arab countries. It also approved the inclusion of a permanent agenda item on the educational, cultural, and scientific conditions of countries experiencing conflicts, crises, disasters, and emergencies for the Executive Council and the General Conference.

The conference called on ALECSO to develop a response plan for educational, cultural, and scientific conditions based on requests from concerned member states in situations of conflicts, crises, disasters, and emergencies to assess their needs and the resulting damages. Additionally, it approved the establishment of a unit for partnerships and self-financing within ALECSO's organizational structure, as proposed by the Executive Council of the organization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417333/ALECSO_conference_in_Jeddah.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417334/ALECSO_conference_in_Jeddah.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-elected-as-chair-of-the-alecso-executive-council-until-2026-302150489.html

