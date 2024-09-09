Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Scantox Group acquires Gentronix, a world leader in genetic toxicology

09 settembre 2024 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EJBY, Denmark, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Scantox, together with its majority owner Impilo, finalized the acquisition of Gentronix Ltd, a UK based GLP compliant genetic toxicology Contract Research Organization ("CRO").

Gentronix, now integrated into Scantox Group, is well recognized for its high-quality genetic toxicology services and strong scientific engagement, with an undisputed track record of serving a loyal and broad global customer base. With the acquisition of Gentronix, Scantox's service platform expands significantly to meet client demands as a market leading CRO to support pre-IND enabling studies. 

For 25 years, Gentronix has provided genetic toxicology solutions to the global pharma, biotech and agrichem industries; enabling clients to optimize their development programs by enabling early identification of genotoxic compounds and supporting late-stage development phases with GLP studies. Gentronix offers a comprehensive portfolio of screening and regulatory genotoxicity assays and services, not least the OECD 488 Big Blue® Transgenic Rodent Mutation assay, as one of only three global providers. Further, Gentronix has expertise and services within ocular and skin toxicology endpoints.

Founded in 1999 by Prof. Richard Walmsely, Gentronix is located within the North West UK at the Alderley Park and employs close to 70 employees after a significant scale-up over the past 5 years.

"I am thrilled that Scantox Group has been able to partner up with Gentronix. Genetic toxicology is a missing link in our portfolio and frequently requested by our clients to become a one-stop-shop premier CRO partner. Gentronix´s service line, client base, high quality standards and not least people culture fits perfectly with our DNA. Our business plan is to continuously expand our service portfolio across all sites and add scientific excellence to the Group," says Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox Group.  

Matt Tate, CEO of Gentronix, adds: "Becoming a part of Scantox Group is a fantastic next step for Gentronix, opening up unique possibilities for us to offer an even greater service portfolio to our clients. As an organization we look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and continuing to support the delivery of world-leading contract research services to our customers. There is a strong strategic rationale in teaming up with Scantox and we have identified multiple commercial synergies".

Gentronix Ltd will continue to operate under the current company name, expanding its service offering within specialist regulatory toxicology. With this acquisition the Scantox Group will employ more than 400 people across seven European sites offering first in class lead optimization, regulatory toxicology and CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, Controls), formulation and analytical services. 

Nicholas Hooge, Partner at Impilo, concludes, "We are thrilled to welcome Gentronix into the Scantox group and see significant growth opportunities for the combined business going forward. 2024 is in many ways a transformational year for Scantox and this acquisition represents another important milestone in reaching Scantox' strategic ambitions." 

For further information, please contact: Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox, jln@scantox.comMatt Tate, Managing Director of Gentronix, part of Scantox Group, matthew.tate@gentronix.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494840/Scantox_Gentronix_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scantox-group-acquires-gentronix-a-world-leader-in-genetic-toxicology-302240514.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere ICT Economia_E_Finanza acquires Gentronix world leader Danimarca world
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza