Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry Named 2024 Recipient of the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion

Roseberry's culture-shaping vision has reignited the French Maison leading to unparalleled demand for his designs

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Spring 2024 Couture Week, Neiman Marcus announces Daniel Roseberry, Creative Director of Schiaparelli, will receive the 2024 Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion. Roseberry receives the award for the unrivaled creativity and craftsmanship he has brought to Schiaparelli. He is being recognized for bridging art with fashion to successfully embody the surrealist and whimsical house codes the brand is known for through a modern lens. The Texas-born designer has captured the attention of the fashion industry and the world's most influential celebrities carrying on the legacy of founder Elsa Schiaparelli, who was also recognized in 1940 by Stanley Marcus.

"As Schiaparelli's largest partner in the world, NMG is proud to have built a relationship rooted in a shared desire to champion the Maison's extraordinary artistry for the American luxury customer," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "Daniel's distinct vision has ignited unprecedented momentum that has ushered in a new chapter for the storied brand, making him the perfect choice for the 2024 Creative Impact recipient."

Since its inception in 1938, the Neiman Marcus Awards has sought to connect fashion's most important designers with the American luxury customer. In 2023, the integrated luxury retailer announced the return and expansion of the program in support of its growth strategy, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. Building on the platform's legacy of recognizing the future of fashion, the Creative Impact Award highlights individuals who have influenced the industry and culture with their singular vision and ability to inspire.

"In work and in life, creative impact is my number one goal, my core value, my North Star. To be recognized for this by Neiman Marcus, a name I've grown up with and an institution I could only have dreamed to be a part of, is an honor beyond measure," saidDaniel Roseberry, Creative Director, Schiaparelli. "The fact that Elsa Schiaparelli was also honored with an award in 1940 only adds a deeper dimension to my gratitude. My deepest thanks to Neiman Marcus for their support and their unending loyalty, and to Maison Schiaparelli for following me into the creative unknown season after season. I am forever grateful for this opportunity and for all the beauty we have created together."

Neiman Marcus continues to leverage its differentiated business model by offering an expertly curated product assortment paired with bespoke experiences and unparalleled service to drive relationships with its loyal customer base. The retailer's exclusive distribution has created a devoted base of Schiaparelli enthusiasts amongst its customers. Since opening boutiques at Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas and Beverly Hills in 2022 and 2023 respectively, the Schiaparelli customer has been highly engaged.

"We are deeply touched and immensely pleased by the honor bestowed upon us by Neiman Marcus. Awarding Daniel Roseberry for his Creative Impact and boundless talent, is also paying a wonderful tribute to our team members and to all the people who contribute, everyday, to the achievements and success of our House," said Delphine Bellini, Chief Executive Officer, Schiaparelli.

"For the last 4 and a half years Daniel has been gradually revealing the poetry of his imagination and the power of his concepts. He's a perfectionist and a hard worker. I don't see him as a fashion designer, but as an artist with a multi-faceted talent. A creator of genius, he brings the consistency and coherence of a vision that blends pop culture, art and avant-gardism. What he is unveiling today is just a tiny fraction of what he is capable of. The present and past ties that unite us to Neiman Marcus, the significance of this award, but above all the strength of the relationship we have with the Neiman Marcus Group, give this distinction inestimable value."

As a relationship business, the awards platform reinforces Neiman Marcus' fashion authority and embodies its innovative approach to retail, connecting brand partners to luxury customers in entirely new ways. The retailer will collaborate with Roseberry to activate an exclusive expression of the Schiaparelli brand later this year.

"Daniel is a creative force whose acute understanding of fine art, fashion history, pop culture, and couture execution has captivated the industry," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Daniel's designs dare our customers to expand the bounds of their own personal style and we are excited to partner with him to offer an exclusive "Retail-tainment" moment infused with his remarkable creative touch."

The Neiman Marcus Awards have a long history of honoring the tradition of French couture with past recipients including Yves Saint Laurent, Coco Chanel, and Pierre Balmain. Continuing that legacy, two of this year's honorees are next generation couturiers from their respective houses: Elsa Schiaparelli won in 1940 and Christian Dior won in 1947. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Women's Haute Couture, Ready-To-Wear and Accessories Collections for Dior, was recently named the 2024 recipient of the iconic Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. The retailer will soon announce the third and final 2024 class honoree, the recipient of this year's Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion. All three recipients will be honored on March 3, uniting industry peers and notables during Paris Fashion Week at the iconic Ritz Paris.For more information, view the press kit or the Neiman Marcus Awards page on NeimanMarcusGroup.com.

#neimanmarcus | #neimanmarcusawards | @neimanmarcus | @schiaparelli

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE NEIMAN MARCUS AWARDS:The Neiman Marcus Awards is a platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. The platform includes the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, a legacy established by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus 86 years ago, as well as two expanded categories: the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

The Distinguished Service Award has been given to over 150 luxury fashion luminaries in the industry, including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Elsa Schiaparelli, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder, and Baccarat, among others.

In 2023, Neiman Marcus brought back the awards, honoring Brunello Cucinelli, Jonathan Anderson of LOEWE, and Amina Muaddi. Throughout the duration of the year, Neiman Marcus partnered with each designer to engage in highly successful, exclusive customer programming as part of its "retail-tainment" strategy. For more information about the program and the 2023 award successes, click here.

In the second year of the reimagined platform, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Women's Haute Couture, Ready-To-Wear and Accessories Collections for Dior, was named the 2024 recipient of the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. Daniel Roseberry will receive the 2024 Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion. The recipient of this year's Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion will be announced in the coming weeks. All three recipients will be honored on March 3, uniting industry peers and notables during Paris Fashion Week.

ABOUT SCHIAPARELLIWith her wild imagination and revolutionary approach to fashion, Elsa Schiaparelli instilled a unique creative spirit to 20th Century design. Turning ordinary objects into some of the most memorable creations, Schiaparelli expressed her creative talents through fashion, fragrance, and what we refer to today as "merchandising," blurring the boundaries between creative brilliance and commercial success and developing an innovative business model that is still used by most major fashion houses today.

Elsa Schiaparelli's iconic collaborations with artists like Dalí, Cocteau, Man Ray, Jean-Michel Franck, and Giacometti, among others, became legendary. Her legacy has consistently contributed to mainstream culture throughout the decades and continues to inspire people across creative industries and continents. A true artist herself, Schiaparelli is the creative force behind some of fashion's most revolutionary shapes, techniques, and colors, redefining new standards of style and what beauty means. In 1940, she won the Neiman Marcus Awards for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion for her significant influence on the industry. In 2019, the house of Schiaparelli appointed American born designer Daniel Roseberry as Creative Director, based in the iconic Salons Schiaparelli at 21 place Vendome, Elsa's home, and atelier.

www.schiaparelli.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327964/Daniel_Roseberry_Schiaparelli.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/426902/neiman_marcus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/schiaparellis-daniel-roseberry-named-2024-recipient-of-the-neiman-marcus-award-for-creative-impact-in-the-field-of-fashion-302045989.html