Venerdì 14 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 16:14
comunicato stampa

Scoring a Seat at UEFA EURO 2024™ with Top-Performing AI-Powered TOSHIBA TV Lineup

14 giugno 2024 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fans are in for a treat as they gear up for UEFA EURO 2024™ with Toshiba TV's top-performing Gaming TV Z670. As the OFFICIAL TV OF UEFA EURO 2024™, Toshiba TVs present immersive viewing of the football game by their AI-powered TV lineup. To celebrate the brilliant moments it can bring, Toshiba TV are gifting USD100 Amazon Gift Card via their social platform! By simply like, follow and comment on @ToshibaTVGlobal, fans can boost their chances of scoring this prize.

Optimized Visuals Tailored for Football Dynamics

The Toshiba REGZA Engine ZRi in Z670 transports football fans into the heart of the action. With the AI Football Mode, they'll be able to see fast-moving objects crystal clear and football field actions much enriched. To see their favourite player score that winning goal, the AI Picture Optimizer automatically adjusts visual contrast and precision adapted to the game. From vivid green fields and vibrant player kits, every play comes to life with AI 4K Upscaling and Quantum Dot Color, transforming lower-resolution broadcasts into near-4K quality and unleashing lifelike visual color.

Powerful Audio Effects for a Live Stadium Experience

The Toshiba TV Z670's powerful audio system makes viewers feel like they're right in the game. With the REGZA Bass Woofer Pro, Tru Bass Booster, and Dolby Atmos, they'll experience heart-thumping 3D surround sound that captures the live stadium atmosphere. Whether it's the roar of the crowd or the intensity of each play, the rich audio brings the excitement of each game right into their room.

Bringing Everyone Together for UEFA EURO 2024™

Available in sizes ranging from 55" to 85", Z670 is equipped with a Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-reflection features that ensures a clear picture from all viewing positions with the non-glare panel. Gather everyone for "Brilliant Every Moment" in UEFA EURO 2024™ with Toshiba TV!

Please find the high-resolution TVC here: Link

About Toshiba TV:

With 70+ years of history in TV production, Toshiba TV is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, innovative ideas and groundbreaking inventions. By prioritizing superior image quality and auditory experiences, Toshiba TV sets new standards in entertainment. Toshiba TV stems from the excellence quest of customers, providing the world with responsible products to make the world a better place. Emphasizing attention to product details and technological advancement, Toshiba TV integrates aesthetically pleasing design, quality assurance, and brand reputation to underscore its commitment to authenticity in the actual world and a sincere dedication to its consumers, showcasing Toshiba TV's long-standing design philosophy and continuous pursuit of product quality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438761/image_5030810_27421259.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438760/image_5030810_27421181_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scoring-a-seat-at-uefa-euro-2024-with-top-performing-ai-powered-toshiba-tv-lineup-302172970.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
