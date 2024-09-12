Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
SDAIA and ICESCO Launch Riyadh Charter for AI in the Islamic World

12 settembre 2024 | 10.11
LETTURA: 1 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), in cooperation with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, launched the Riyadh Charter for AI in the Islamic World to prepare a comprehensive framework for developing AI technologies in line with Islamic values and principles, promoting sustainable development, and increasing international cooperation.

The launch took place during a session entitled 'Strategic Governance of AI between Legislation and Ethics – ICESCO,' during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN). Participants of the session included His Excellency Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Director General of ICESCO; His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, Chairman of SDAIA; His Excellency Sami bin Abdullah Muqeem, Vice President of SDAIA; His Excellency Dr. Issam bin Abdullah Al-Waqeet, Director of the National Information Center; and His Excellency Al-Rabdi bin Fahd Al-Rabdi, Director of the National Data Management Office at SDAIA.

The Charter contributes to developing AI ethics, and encourages governments, policy makers, research centers, and international organizations in the Islamic world to exchange ideas and experiences on the future of these advanced applications and employ them in a manner consistent with globally shared human values.

The launch of this Charter comes as part of SDAIA's efforts to forge partnerships with international institutions to leverage advanced technologies such as AI in the pursuit of furthering holistic development of societies. This aligns with the authority's role as the national reference for all initiatives related to data and AI that contribute to the Kingdom's digital transformation journey.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-and-icesco-launch-riyadh-charter-for-ai-in-the-islamic-world-302246289.html

