Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

SDAIA and OECD Sign MoU to Enhance AI Incident Monitoring in the Middle East

10 settembre 2024 | 18.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This strategic partnership aims to strengthen AI incident monitoring in Middle Eastern countries and improve the tracking of AI developments by implementing the OECD AI Incidents Monitor (AIM) to track data in the Arabic language.

The MoU was signed during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) currently underway in Riyadh, which has brought together leaders, experts, and specialists in AI from across the world.

The MoU is centered on advancing AI monitoring capabilities across the region by collaborating with local entities to ensure more comprehensive reporting of AI-related incidents. Through this collaboration, the OECD's extensive resources, including its database of over 1,000 AI policies from 70 countries, will be enriched with valuable insights from the Middle East. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to support the collection and sharing of AI metrics globally, helping countries collectively address the opportunities and challenges posed by AI.

The OECD AI Incidents Monitor (AIM) is designed to document AI incidents and hazards, providing policymakers, AI practitioners, and global stakeholders with critical insights into the risks and harms posed by AI systems. It plays an essential role in identifying risk patterns and fostering a collective understanding of the multifaceted nature of AI-related incidents. This collaboration between SDAIA and the OECD is a significant step towards ensuring trustworthy AI systems that align with international standards.

The Middle East, a region that is increasingly involved in AI development and regulation, has limited data available regarding AI incidents and policies. Through this MoU, Saudi Arabia, represented by SDAIA, is taking a proactive approach to address this gap. By working closely with the OECD, the Kingdom seeks to enhance AI policy monitoring and incident reporting, ensuring that Arabic-speaking countries can actively contribute to and benefit from the global AI landscape.

Media@GlobalAISummit.org 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-and-oecd-sign-mou-to-enhance-ai-incident-monitoring-in-the-middle-east-302244005.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA incident Monitoring OECD AI Incidents Monitor incident mou
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza