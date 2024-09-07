Cerca nel sito
 
SDAIA to Unveil Key AI Strategies and International Collaborations at Global AI Summit Press Conference

08 settembre 2024 | 00.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) will hold a press conference on Sunday, September 8, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. The press conference will highlight key aspects of the upcoming third edition of the Global AI Summit, taking place under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of SDAIA's Board of Directors. The summit is scheduled for September 10-12, 2024, and will feature over 300 speakers, attracting global thought leaders, policymakers, and AI experts from more than 100 countries.

The press conference will feature remarks from prominent figures, including H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of SDAIA, H.E. Dr. Esam bin Abdullah Alwagait, Director of the National Information Center (NIC), and H.E. Dr. Yaser bin Mohammed Al-Onaizan, CEO of the National Center for AI (NCAI) in SDAIA.

Key topics to be covered during the press conference will include the significance of the Crown Prince's patronage, the summit's focus areas, and its anticipated impact on the good of humanity, particularly amid the rapid development of AI technologies. It will also showcase how AI is driving economic growth, creating new sectors and industries, and addressing global challenges. Furthermore, the press conference will spotlight Saudi Arabia's leadership in promoting responsible AI use and ethics on the international stage, while addressing both the opportunities and challenges AI presents.

For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:  https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-to-unveil-key-ai-strategies-and-international-collaborations-at-global-ai-summit-press-conference-302241207.html

