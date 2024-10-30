Sermatec and Upsolar Join Hands to Accelerate Greece's Energy Transition

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the tide of global green and low-carbon development, Greece has set a target to increase the share of renewable energy in total energy consumption from 66% to 82% by 2030. With the rapid growth of Greece's renewable energy installed capacity, the demand for energy storage systems that can effectively absorb and release electrical energy will also increase, providing a broad space for cooperation between Sermatec and Upsolar in the region.

Sermatec and Upsolar Form a Strong Alliance

Established in 2017, Sermatec is an energy digitalization operator focusing on "energy storage as the core". It is a global Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer certified by BNEF for four consecutive quarters in 2024. While leading in the field of energy storage, Sermatec uses cutting-edge technologies such as digitalization, virtual power plant transactions, and carbon management to demonstrate excellent energy operation capabilities.

Established in 2009, Upsolar Greece serves as the official commercial representative of the international Upsolar brand in Greece and the surrounding Balkan region. The company has successfully delivered over 1GW of photovoltaic components in the Greek and surrounding Balkan markets. Upsolar Greece boasts a team of senior professionals with profound knowledge and experience in the photovoltaic field. Team members are proficient in solar technology and continually focus on the latest innovations in energy storage solutions. This expertise enables Upsolar Hellas to provide customers with reliable, efficient, and economical top-tier solar systems, meeting the sustainable energy needs of the local market.

Wang Jianpeng, CEO of Sermatec, stated, "This collaboration will fully leverage our respective strengths in energy storage and photovoltaics to deliver smarter and more efficient energy solutions for the Balkan region."

Ioannis Markatatos, Managing Director of Upsolar for the Middle East, North Africa, and the Balkans, highlighted the strategic fit, "We are thrilled to partner with Sermatec, a leading energy storage company, to provide our customers with one-stop clean energy solutions. This alliance further strengthens our product line and contributes to Greece's energy transition."

The cooperation between the two parties in Greece and the surrounding areas will fully leverage their respective advantages, not only providing strong support for Greece's energy transition but also jointly providing Greece with an integrated solution that combines photovoltaic power generation, energy storage, and intelligent management. It will also set a new benchmark for the development of the global energy storage industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544335/UP______1.jpg