Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 17:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Shanghai Electric Lights Up 2024 World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi with Its Zero-Carbon Solutions

17 aprile 2024 | 16.33
LETTURA: 4 minuti

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company"), a key subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) specializing in the manufacture of power generation equipment, engineering and services of power plants, recently showcased its leading domestic energy equipment and solutions at the 2024 World Future Energy Summit ("the Summit") held from April 16-18 in Abu Dhabi, bolstering its longstanding commitment towards green, sustainable development with the theme, E-Enlightenment for a Zero-Carbon Future. More than just a slogan, the three Es of Energy, Ecology, and Exploration combine to form a solid foundation that is empowering the Company to drive towards a zero-carbon future.

Shanghai Electric is dedicated to delivering holistic clean energy solutions, integrating various energy sources to enhance allocation and maximize energy efficiency. These solutions serve as crucial pillars for urban development and industrial advancement. The Company's innovative approaches have been globally recognized, evidenced by projects like Dubai's solar thermal photovoltaic power generation, a series of photovoltaic power generation initiatives in the UK, and gas turbine power station projects in Serbia. These achievements underscore Shanghai Electric's ongoing technological innovation in energy and highlight the immense potential of green energy.

Solar energy solutions

Relying on many years of technical reserves and supply experience in the field of new energy, Shanghai Electric is capable to provide full solar industry chain services from project development, equipment supply, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting to operation and maintenance. Presently, over 70 solar power generation projects have been successfully implemented in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Japan, Vietnam, and Australia, with a cumulative installed capacity of more than 5,000 megawatts. Key innovations include:

Multiple energy storage solutions

Shanghai Electric is actively deploying diversified energy storage solutions in compressed air energy storage, flywheel energy storage, lithium battery energy storage, liquid flow energy storage, and molten salt thermal storage, among others. The series of backup power supply, household, industrial, and commercial energy storage products exhibited at the Summit, that have already attracted the attention of many international customers, include:

Seawater desalination solutions

Shanghai Electric offers two leading seawater desalination technologies, the thermal and membrane methods, providing comprehensive solutions. With nearly 20 completed projects, it yields over 800,000 tons of freshwater daily and its third generation of low-carbon hybrid seawater desalination technology ensures lower energy usage, enhanced system reliability, and adaptable water quality. Notably, it executed the world's largest hot water flashing with multi-effect distillation (F-MED) project, the Zhejiang Petrochemical Project, and the largest thermal film coupling project, the Yulong Petrochemical Project, both operating smoothly.

With its standout showing at the exhibition, Shanghai Electric has reaffirmed its frontrunner position in the energy field. In the future, the Company will continue to explore and innovate, contribute to global sustainable development, and co-create a greener, more efficient, and sustainable energy future.

For more information about Electric Wind Power and Shanghai Electric, please visit https://www.shanghai-electric.com/group_en/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389559/2024_04_16_________WFES.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-lights-up-2024-world-future-energy-summit-in-abu-dhabi-with-its-zero-carbon-solutions-302119645.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza solid foundation that World Future Energy Summit Shanghai Electric more than just a slogan
Vedi anche
News to go
Catania, arrestate 11 persone tra esponenti politici, funzionari comunali e imprenditori
News to go
Commercio estero, a febbraio crescono sia import che export
News to go
Parigi 2024, accesa la fiamma olimpica
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Fiumicino al primo posto per traffico passeggeri
News to go
Israele-Iran, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Accordo Usa-Samsung, nuove di fabbriche chip in Texas
News to go
Meteo, torna il freddo sull'Italia
News to go
Antitrust, faro su Ryanair per abuso posizione dominante
Cosmo, niente foto e video ai concerti
News to go
Attacco Iran a Israele, Macron: "Risposta Damasco sproporzionata"
News to go
Auto, aumentano costi di ricarica delle elettriche
News to go
Scuola aperta anche l'estate, Valditara firma decreto: il piano da 400 milioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza