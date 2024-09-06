Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
SIFI TO PRESENT NEW PRODUCTS AND SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING THE 42ND CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGEONS

06 settembre 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CATANIA, Italy, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce that it will present two product innovations and new scientific data during the upcoming Congress of The European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) which will take place from September 6-10 in Barcelona (Spain).

"SIFI is pioneering the integration of wavefront technology with ocular surface management technologies to advance the standard of care in refractive cataract surgery. By tailoring intraocular lens optics and ocular surface treatments, our solutions allow patients to achieve superior quality of vision," said Maria Cristina Curatolo, SIFI's Executive Director of Innovation and Medical Science.

Two new products will be introduced:

A total of five podium presentation and five e-Posters will feature clinical outcomes on SIFI's solutions for cataract refractive surgery and ocular surface disease, such as EVOLUX, the presbyopia-correcting WELL FUSION system and the artificial tear Eyestil SYNFO. The schedule of scientific presentations is as follows:

Presented Posters on Sunday September 8th(14:15-15:45 | Room: Hall 6 & 7 - Pod 1)

Free Paper Session on Tuesday 10th (11:00-12:30 | Room: Free paper podium 1)

On Monday September 9th (13.00-14.00 - Room 8.10) SIFI will hold a Satellite Symposium "Ultimate Vision: Mastering Sight with Wavefront Engineering and Innovative Ocular Surface Management" featuring clinical updates from Dr. G. Savini, Prof. O. Findl, Dr. K. Gabric, Prof. E. Pedrotti and Prof. R. Mencucci. 

The list of e-Posters includes:

ABOUT SIFI: SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, featuring an integrated business model, from research & development to manufacturing and commercialization both in pharmaceutical and biomedical sectors. Since our foundation in 1935, our mission is to improve people's lives through meaningful innovation in eye care. SIFI exports to more than 40 countries worldwide with a direct presence in major European markets, Mexico and, through joint ventures, in China and the United Arab Emirates. More information available at www.sifigroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sifi-to-present-new-products-and-scientific-data-during-the-42nd-congress-of-the-european-society-of-cataract-and-refractive-surgeons-302239875.html

