Martedì 11 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:15
Sigenergy enters Swiss market by partnering with Solexis and tritec

11 giugno 2024 | 12.11
DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, and the two solar wholesale companies Solexis and tritec will now jointly market Sigenergy's highly flexible and AI-supported energy solutions. This was contractually agreed between the companies in May this year.

Sigenergy is the first company to offer a 5-in-1 energy solution for private households and businesses that combine solar energy generation, energy storage and intelligent electric vehicle charging in one single device, SigenStor.

SigenStor operates on three phases and can individually deliver 5 - 25 kW of power while storing up to 48 kWh of electricity in a single device. Thanks to its modular and stackable design, installation is easy and fast, requiring no additional cabling. This advantage extends to Commercial and Industrial (C&I) projects, saving several days of installation time. With the capability to connect up to 20 systems in one matrix, SigenStor can support large-scale projects in the megawatt range.

Electric vehicles can be charged with up to 130 km per hour using the integrated DC fast charger, which is more than twice as fast as a conventional wallbox. Additionally, an AI-supported energy management system allows customers to easily benefit from features such as self-consumption, energy arbitrage, dynamic electricity tariffs, Virtual Power Plant (VPP) integration, and much more.

As specialized solar wholesalers with strong technical support for their customers, Solexis and tritec are the ideal partners to make this innovative product portfolio available to all installers in Switzerland. Extensive warehousing in Switzerland as well as documentation and service in all languages are the professional basis for a successful utilization of Sigenergy products by Swiss installers. Both companies confirm their prospect of gaining considerable market share with this product portfolio in a short period of time.

 

The teams from Sigenergy, tritec AG and Solexis will be available for meetings at the upcoming Intersolar/ees in Munich taking place from June 19-21 in Munich, Germany. The Sigenergy booth is B1.579.

For more information about Sigenergy, please visit the website at www.sigenergy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435529/Tony_Xu_Founder___CEO_Sigenergy_Frederic_Bichsel_CEO_Solexis.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435530/Roland_Hofmann_CEO_tritec_AG_Tony_Xu_Founder___CEO.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sigenergy-enters-swiss-market-by-partnering-with-solexis-and-tritec-302169331.html

