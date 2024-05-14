Sigenergy Presents Breakthrough SigenStor C&I Solution at Exclusive Event in Valencia, Spain

VALENCIA, Spain, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, hosted an exclusive event in Spain, unveiling its latest innovations tailored for the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector on May 14th at Vele E Vents in Valencia. With over 150 distinguished attendees, including distributors, installers, media representatives, and industry leaders from across the globe, the event sparked dynamic discussions on the future of energy storage.

A focal point of the event was the on-site visit of Sigenergy's groundbreaking SigenStor energy storage solution at an iconic winery in the region of Murcia, Spain. This on-grid project, commissioned in April 2024, was built for a prominent winery in Spain, boasting a century-long legacy in the realm of wine production. With over 2,000 hectares of vineyards across Spain, some exceeding 100 years of age, the winery produces renowned red wines of exceptional quality. Far from being resistant to progress, tradition and innovation harmoniously coexist within the winery, a foresight articulated by the owner in the early 2000s with the installation of his first PV plants.

By expanding the existing PV systems and adding storage solutions as well as EV charging, they are now accommodating the winery's continuous production growth and addressing increasing energy costs. This has been achieved through the deployment of over 63 SigenStor units across three different locations around the winery, boasting a combined capacity of around 2.88 MWh.

In terms of EV charging capabilities, the installation features 3 Sigen EVDC charging modules for free EV charging of guests of the winery, facilitating 25kW fast charging for electric vehicles (1hour/130km mileage), underscoring the winery's dedication to zero-carbon initiatives. The Sigen AI-driven intelligent charging and discharging modes further enhance the winery's energy savings efforts.

In C&I settings like this, a single SigenStor array is ideal for projects on MW-level supporting parallel connection of up to 20 systems in one array, each providing a total capacity of 960 kWh. All of this is achievable with the same system installers would use for residential scenarios. This makes SigenStor the most user-friendly and flexible solution for installers, offering both C&I and residential solutions on the market.

Tony Xu, Sigenergy's founder and CEO, highlighted the One-for-All concept of the Sigenergy flagship product, SigenStor, during the event: "We are witnessing the momentum of energy storage in residential and C&I segments, gradually supplanting PV-centric solutions. We aim to lead this industry change with our innovative 5-in-1 energy storage solutions and are very grateful to our customer for entrusting Sigenergy with this project, demonstrating that innovation and tradition are not contradictory concepts. In this C&I scenario, the SigenStor system can demonstrate its full potential as the premier 5-in-1 solution on the market - whether on-grid or micro-grid, with the assistance of our Sigen Energy Gateway. With its modular design offering unparalleled flexibility, the same SigenStor configuration can cater to diverse applications in both residential and C&I scenarios regardless of space restrictions and reduced labor costs."

The event preceding the site-visit featured engaging discussions led by industry experts from ASEALEN (Asociación Española de Almacenamiento de Energía), Checkwatt/Sweden and EUPD Research/Germany, shedding light on emerging trends and challenges in the energy sector.

Sigenergy has recently been announced as one of the Intersolar Award's finalists in the Energy Storage category and will present its upcoming innovations, also in the C&I sector, at this year's Intersolar/ees, booth number: B1.579.

