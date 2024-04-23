Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Aprile 2024
Significant Case Intake Efficiencies Found in Newly Launched Life Sciences Generative AI Solution

23 aprile 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Advanced Intake™ demonstrates up to 65% efficiency gains in adverse case intake and 90% data extraction accuracy and quality

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, today revealed details about its Advanced Intake solution powered by LifeSphere NavaX, the company's next-generation advanced cognitive computing engine. Advanced Intake automates the collection of Safety data and downstream workflows.

In the face of soaring volumes of data coming from multiple, diverse sources, Advanced Intake leverages the latest intelligent automation technologies, including Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), to revolutionize adverse event (AE) intake.

As demonstrated in early pilots, Advanced Intake delivers up to 65% efficiency gains and shows 90% data extraction accuracy and quality.

Advanced Intake features Dynamic Data Extraction, meaning the system can intelligently process forms regardless of number, variation, or formatting inconsistencies. With Dynamic Data Extraction, no configuration of forms is required. The traditional, manual process of case processing that has been required previously, to account for variability, is revolutionized with Advanced Intake, increasing efficiency in the overall handling of AE case data.

Organizations leveraging Advanced Intake gain added benefits such as:

LifeSphere MultiVigilance

Commenting on the importance of Advanced Intake to the industry, Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D at ArisGlobal, said: "The life sciences industry is crying out for practical applications and technological expertise around GenAI, and ArisGlobal is poised to meet these needs. Advanced Intake is one example of innovation we're delivering to meet this demand – organizations can both overcome growing case volumes and meets challenges of struggling to find seamless, easy to deploy technologies that deliver proven value.

"Specifically, pharma companies have been asking for more modern and efficient ways to execute case intake/safety data collection. Our ArisGlobal team is enthusiastic not only about bringing Advanced Intake to market, but also that we are able to get it into sandbox for our customers within weeks. We have long partnered with our customers to be trailblazers in smart pharmacovigilance, and this product launch is another milestone in creating a full toolkit of intelligent, integrated capabilities as part of the LifeSphere ecosystem."

ArisGlobal, which announced a series of product innovations at its recent Breakthrough2024 conference in London, UK, is the first life sciences R&D technology company to unveil targeted solutions that make impactful use of Generative AI in the industry. Meanwhile, the company continues to host the industry-leading GenAI Council, convening top pharmaceutical executives, academia, and AI thought leaders to further fuel adoption of next-generation technologies across life sciences.

About ArisGlobalArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn or visit www.arisglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510670/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/significant-case-intake-efficiencies-found-in-newly-launched-life-sciences-generative-ai-solution-302124524.html

