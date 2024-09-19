Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
SmallRig and Xi Zhinong, the BBC Wildlife Photographer of 2001, jointly promote biodiversity through imagery

19 settembre 2024 | 15.41
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned wildlife photographer and founder of Wild China Film Xi Zhinong met with top management executives of from Leqi Innovation's SmallRig recently held a ceremony to announce the signing of a strategic partnership. At the event, Xi took on his new roles as SmallRig's co-creation officer and global wildlife photography ambassador. The alliance will deepen collaborative efforts between Mr. Xi and SmallRig in image creation, product development, and ecological protection.

Established in 2010, SmallRig has emerged as a pioneer in the global video and scene-based product landscape. Its flagship brand, SmallRig, boasts the most comprehensive product ecosystem in the imaging industry, with over 720 individual items across four major product lines: camera support and stabilization, smartphone rigging solutions, lighting and control systems, and accessories that provide or manage power for cameras and other imaging equipment. Moreover, it also offers all-in-one live streaming setup solutions. The brand's success is fueled by its unique global user co-creation model and agile fast-manufacturing supply chain, which enables small-batch production, multiple product categories, rapid iterations, and semi-customization. With a global presence in over 160 countries and regions and a dedicated user base exceeding 10 million, SmallRig leads in sales and market share globally.

SmallRig Founder and CEO Zhou Yang expressed enthusiasm about Xi's unparalleled expertise, innovation, and commitment to nature conservation, which he believes will open new avenues for growth and development. He envisions a future where both parties will collaborate to provide premium and professional support for global video creators while also significantly contributing to ecological conservation and sustainable development.

Mr. Xi and his team will bring their extensive field photography experience and ecological insights to the SmallRig team, where they will contribute fresh perspectives and inspiration to video creation and product innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.smallrig.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509652/SmallRig_Founder_CEO_Zhou_Yang_Presents_Certificate_Commemorative_Medal_Xi.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smallrig-and-xi-zhinong-the-bbc-wildlife-photographer-of-2001-jointly-promote-biodiversity-through-imagery-302253232.html

