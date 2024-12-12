Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Solar N Plus Secures Single 500MW Overseas Supply Order

12 dicembre 2024 | 05.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHUZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar N Plus New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (Solar N Plus), a leading solar cell and module manufacturer, has signed a landmark agreement to supply 500MW of high-efficiency N-type solar products to the overseas market. This milestone deal significantly boosts Solar N Plus's global expansion, further strengthening its presence in the renewable energy industry.

Solar N Plus specializes in N-type technology, with its self-developed N-type solar cells and modules delivering key advantages, including higher conversion efficiency, lower temperature coefficient, superior resistance to LID and PID, and reduced encapsulation losses. These benefits ensure long-term reliability and enhanced energy yield, driving the growth of the local photovoltaic industry and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

"We are thrilled to partner with outstanding local collaborators to deliver cutting-edge PV products that accelerate technological progress," said Ashley Wang, Vice President of Solar N Plus. "As a leader in photovoltaic technology, Solar N Plus has earned global recognition for its excellence in product quality, efficiency, production scale, and R&D capabilities."

By leveraging its technological expertise and commitment to innovation, Solar N Plus continues to lead the renewable energy sector, delivering reliable and sustainable PV solutions that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

About Solar N Plus

Solar N Plus is a vertically integrated photovoltaic manufacturer, specializing in N-type technology. The company's product portfolio includes solar cells, modules, power station development, and smart energy solutions. With a strong market presence in over 40 countries and regions, Solar N Plus is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction in the renewable energy sector.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solar-n-plus-secures-single-500mw-overseas-supply-order-302329653.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN78294 en US Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Solar N Plus New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. overseas Supply Order Co. private limited company
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero aerei 15 dicembre, la protesta negli scali d'Italia
News to go
Bologna, maxi operazione antidroga: 22 arresti
News to go
Sciopero, Salvini precetta mobilitazione Tpl di venerdì: ridotta a 4 ore
News to go
Pechino mette Nvidia sotto indagine
News to go
Meteo Italia, maltempo con pioggia e neve anche a bassa quota
News to go
Volkswagen, scioperi a rotazione in tutta la Germania
News to go
Malattia misteriosa Congo, sintomi e ultimi dati
News to go
Bonifico istantaneo al costo di quello ordinario: ecco da quando
Natale tra pranzo, regali, addobbi e viaggi: italiani alle prese con i rincari
News to go
IT Wallet, portafoglio digitale disponibile per tutti
News to go
Amazon, successo per primo test consegne con droni
News to go
8 dicembre, Immacolata con il maltempo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza