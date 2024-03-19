Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Marzo 2024
SolaX Power Becomes Partner of Borussia Dortmund

19 marzo 2024 | 11.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 19, SolaX Power proudly announces that it has become Partner of Borussia Dortmund, a distinguished football club based in Germany. This landmark collaboration signifies the inaugural alliance between Borussia Dortmund and a solar energy storage enterprise, marking a significant stride towards advancing global green energy initiatives and fostering sustainable development.

Borussia Dortmund, renowned as one of Germany and Europe's premier football clubs, boasts a rich history and an extensive fan base. With eight Bundesliga titles and the distinction of being the first German team to claim a championship in European matches in 1966, the club has garnered domestic and international acclaim. Renowned for its innovative youth training program and commitment to nurturing emerging talent, Borussia Dortmund's passion for football resonates harmoniously with SolaX Power's unwavering dedication to green energy advancement.

Established as a leading force in solar energy storage, SolaX Power has earned widespread recognition for its pioneering technology and dependable products across the European market. In Germany particularly, SolaX Power enjoys a stellar reputation and holds a prominent position in the industry. The company's innovative energy solutions not only cater to the energy demands of households and businesses but also contribute significantly to achieving carbon neutrality objectives.

Founded in 2012, SolaX Power is a publicly traded company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market, committed to realizing a clean and sustainable future through solar energy innovation. As a globally recognized provider of solar and storage solutions and a trailblazer in hybrid inverter manufacturing in Asia, SolaX Power has evolved into a multinational corporation with a workforce exceeding 2,000 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, with strategically positioned branches in the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Australia, Japan, and the US, SolaX Power extends its services to customers across more than 80 countries.

Through the partnership with Borussia Dortmund, SolaX Power aims to leverage the universal appeal of football to amplify its brand's international presence and promote the ethos of green and sustainable living. The collaboration will encompass various initiatives, including stadium advertising, fan engagement activities, and social responsibility projects, collectively advancing the fusion of football with green energy and offering global fans a more environmentally conscious viewing experience.

SolaX Power eagerly anticipates the opportunity to collaborate with Borussia Dortmund, embarking on a new chapter of progress in both sustainable development and sports.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365992/SOLAX_BVB.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310000/_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solax-power-becomes-partner-of-borussia-dortmund-302092760.html

