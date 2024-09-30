SONGMICS HOME Supports Jugendrotkreuz's Milestone Event to Promote First Aid and Volunteerism in Germany

KLOTTEN, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, SONGMICS HOME reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility by supporting the 25th-anniversary celebration of Jugendrotkreuz (also referred as German Youth Red Cross). This collaboration aims to further promote first aid knowledge and the spirit of volunteerism, contributing to the health and safety of the community.

Daisy Wei, Senior Brand Manager of SONGMICS HOME, highlighted that partnering with Jugendrotkreuz represents a significant opportunity to promote first aid skills and the values of volunteer service. This initiative seeks to benefit more individuals, working together toward a better tomorrow.

Jugendrotkreuz is the youth division of the Red Cross in Germany, aimed at engaging young people in humanitarian work and fostering a spirit of solidarity. The organization offers various programs focused on first aid training, disaster relief, and community service. Jugendrotkreuz encourages youth participation through educational activities, volunteer opportunities, and leadership training, empowering young people to contribute to society while developing important life skills. By promoting values of compassion and civic responsibility, Jugendrotkreuz plays a vital role in shaping socially aware and active future generations.

During Jugendrotkreuz's 25th anniversary celebration, SONGMICS HOME contributed substantial prizes for interactive activities, significantly enhancing the event's engagement and outreach. This sponsorship underscores SONGMICS HOME's commitment to social initiatives while also emphasizing the vital role of community involvement and education.

The collaboration with Jugendrotkreuz exemplifies how organizations can come together to foster a culture of caring and support, ultimately enhancing the well-being of communities. SONGMICS HOME has demonstrated a strong commitment to social responsibility by actively collaborating with a range of global non-profit organizations, including One Tree Planted, Emmaüs Défi, Rise Above Foundation, La Société Protectrice des Animaux, and Priceless Pets. These partnerships focus on key areas such as sustainability, social care, and animal welfare.

Through a number of collaborations and initiatives with these organizations, SONGMICS HOME aims to create a meaningful positive impact on society, addressing pressing issues and promoting a culture of giving back to the community.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010, owning three major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", SONGMICS HOME strives to provide global consumers with stylish and valuable furnishing products. Together with an efficient experience, SONGMICS HOME is enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes.

To date, its products have successfully entered more than 70 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.songmics.de/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songmicshomede/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songmicshome_de/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SONGMICS_HOMEX(Twitter): https://x.com/SONGMICSHOMETik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@songmicshome

Media Contactpr@songmicshome.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517208/SONGMICS_Klotten_ENV2.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517209/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517210/2.jpg