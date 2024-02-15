Cerca nel sito
 
Sopra Steria recognised as a Leader in ESG in the banking sector by global analyst firm NelsonHall

15 febbraio 2024 | 11.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, announced today that it has been ranked among the "leaders" in the 2024 NelsonHall NEAT analysis of ESG in the banking sector.

 

 

This NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of ten vendors offering ESG services in the banking sector. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capability in professional services, social services, governance services, and environmental services.

Sopra Steria's ESG in the banking sector leverages its end-to-end transformative capabilities, assets and its own experience. NelsonHall's recognition of Sopra Steria is based on the following strengths:

"This market recognition proves Sopra Steria's commitment to its customers in helping them tackle key societal and environmental issues as well as the internal engagement around those topics. It highlights the results of several years of listening to the customer's concerns, working and investing along with them to provide world leading, sustainable and socially focused services and solutions," said Eric Bierry, CEO at Sopra Steria Group Financial Services Industry.

"Sopra Steria's presence in all European countries enables it to both respond to local ESG regulatory requirements and coordinate an optimal response within enterprises to those multi-market requirements, and this was a key contributor to Sopra Steria being identified as a Leader," said Andy Efstathiou, Program Director for Banking at NelsonHall.

Click here to read more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Media contact:Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com 

