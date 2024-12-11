Sopra Steria Strengthens its Environmental Commitment by Financing Two Greentech Startups through its Sustainability-Linked Loan

PARIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, strengthens its commitment to combating climate change. The Group announces its support for two startup projects contributing to carbon elimination: one through ocean alkalinization, the other through the regeneration of degraded and arid lands via regenerative agriculture.

On April 7, 2022, Sopra Steria announced the indexing of its €1.1 billion credit line to its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% per employee by 2040, in line with the Paris Agreement. To support this commitment, validated by the SBTi* and audited, a bonus/malus mechanism was integrated into the credit contract subscribed by the company. Sopra Steria's achievement of environmental performance targets in 2022 and 2023 has created a dedicated fund of over €200,000 to finance innovative technological projects in the fight against climate change.

Axelle Lemaire, Executive Director in charge of Sustainable Performance and Corporate Social Responsibility at Sopra Steria, commented: "The use of this line of credit concretely reflects Sopra Steria's commitment to the ecological transition. It is not enough to reduce our own carbon footprint and contribute to our clients' emissions reduction trajectory. Responses to the severity of climate change will be found in this alliance between innovation, economic performance, and social impact, and we are proud to support these projects that explore new horizons of solutions".

Rigorously selected by an internal committee of experts and validated by Crédit Agricole CIB and Crédit Lyonnais in their roles as 'Sustainability Coordinators' and 'Sustainability Agent,' the initiatives led by PRONOE, which works to curb ocean acidification, and Sand To Green, for its efforts in regenerating arid lands, stood out particularly.

